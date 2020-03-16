Legends of Runeterra tweaks Elnuk and Poro packages

The upcoming Legends of Runeterrra 0.9.2 patch is making necessary changes to Troop of Elnuks, Poro Snax, Pack Mentality, and Iceborn Legacy.

Meme decks typically aren’t in the same conversation as tier-one decks for digital card games. But Riot Games wants to change that, providing every archetype the chance to become a top-meta deck. The Troop of Elnuks unit in LoR went from a meme to a moo-catastrophe overnight, sometimes flooding the board with Elnuks thanks to RNG and it’s text.

But the overpowered days are over for the Elnuk clan, with Troop of Elnuks text being tweaked in the upcoming LoR 0.9.2 patch.

Troop of Elnuks

Old text: Play: Summon each Elnuk in the top 10 cards of your deck.

New text: Play: For the top six cards in your deck, summon each Elnuk and shuffle the rest into your deck.

And while the Elnuk package receives a reduction in presence, Poro units are getting a boost through buffs being applied to spells like Poro Snax, Pack Mentality, and even Iceborn Legacy.

Poro Snax

Cost reduced from four to three

Iceborn Legacy

Cost increased from three to five

Old text: [Burst] Grant an ally and all allied copies of it everywhere +1|+1.

New text: [Slow] Grant an ally and all allied copies of it everywhere +2|+2.

Pack Mentality

Old text: Give an ally and other allies of its group +3|+3 and [Overwhelm] this round.

New text: Give allies +2|+2 and Overwhelm.

Poro builds benefit from Overwhelm (Mighty Poro) and from an increase in overall stats since a majority of the units are 1/1. Reducing the cost of Poro Snax allows players to boost their stats as early as turn two. This will also improve the overall power and defense of Poros merged into Heart of the Fluft.

And by providing all allies a +2/+2 increase and Overwhelm, Pack Mentality allows other units in the Poro archetype to help finish an opponent off.

Despite the recent buffs, however, Pack Mentality and Iceborn Legacy are Slow spells. Players will have to strategize around an opponent having Deny to fully use what these LoR spells offer—not just to the Poro archetype, but others as well.