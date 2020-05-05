Legends of Runeterra text and balance changes arriving in Patch 1.2

Bug fixes, text updates, and balance changes will take place in May.

Riot Games plans to make text updates and balance changes in the Legends of Runeterra 1.2 update later this month, the company announced today.

Since the official mobile launch and release of LoR last week, the Rising Tides expansion has been a hit with players. But there’s been a few issues, too. Riot addressed the champion bugs yesterday with a hotfix. But today, LoR game director Andrew “RiotUmbrage” Yip announced on Twitter that the next update will include additional bug fixes while Patch 1.2 will contain card text clarity and balance changes.

RiotUmbrage typically has an “open door” policy when it comes to asking questions about LoR or details regarding bugs within Riot’s new digital card game. He responded to some of those issues on Twitter today, keeping the community up to speed on what’s set to occur in the upcoming patches.

“Patch 1.1 drops next week, and focuses on bugs and post-launch clean-up,” RiotUmbrage said. “We’ll resume monthly balance patches starting 1.2, which will also include a TON of text clarity updates. Thanks for the feedback and keep it coming.”

With the launch of the Rising Tides expansion, several new decks have taken over the meta in community tournaments and on the ranked ladder. After yesterday’s hotfix, though, players can expect several more builds to join the party in the next few days.

LoR Patch 1.1 is scheduled for next Tuesday, April 12. The 1.2 update will take place on April 26.