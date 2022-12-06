Legends of Runeterra Patch 3.21: Full World Ender notes and updates

The final expansion of The Darkin Saga has arrived through World Ender, a Legends of Runeterra set that will drop for the start of Worlds.

Scheduled to release on Dec. 7 at around 1pm CT, The Darkin Saga: World Ender expansion will get played at the Legends of Runeterra World Championship. All cards for the new expansion were revealed last week, showcasing three new champions and two mechanics. Patch 3.21 will also launch a new battle pass event called Bloodwoven, along with Corrupted skins, card backs, and emotes.

Here are the LoR Patch 3.21 notes, according to Riot.

LoR World Ender champions and mechanics

The World Ender expansion contains three new LoR champions: Ryze, Aatrox, and Kayle. Each champion has their own support package. Kayle is in the Targon region, while both Ryze and Aatrox have their own Runeterra Origin as a region.

Image via Riot Games

Aatrox’s Origin allows players to put any non-champion Darkin into their deck. Upon playing or having summoned three or more different Darkin units, an Aatrox will get automatically drawn into a player’s hand. The Assimilate mechanic also works in conjunction with Aatrox as it transforms all equipped units with Darkin Equipment into their Darkin forms. If this includes a champion, it automatically levels that champion up.

Image via Riot Games

Ryze’s Origin allows players to put any non-targeted Burst and Focus spells into their deck. At the start of the game, for each Ryze that is in that player’s deck, two Delve Into the Past Burst speed spells will get added to that player’s deck.

Image via Riot Games

Kayle is in the Targon region and works with a new mechanic called Empowered, in which a unit has its Empowered bonus while its power is at least the listed stat number.

Patch 3.21 LoR system and balance updates

The only balance change taking place within Patch 3.21 is to The Sudden Surge. Its previous text had “grow an ally to +5/+5,” and has since been changed to “grow an ally +4/+4.” In addition to the one balance change, several miscellaneous changes are slated to take place.

Upon Kayn leveling up through the World Ender spell in Aatrox’s support package, the LoR champion will automatically become Rhaast, since Kayn’s Blue form is technically not a Darkin.

Players who summon another Anaakca with Anaakca will get to summon another follower.

Frostbite and other similar effects that reduce the power of a unit will cause an Empowered unit to lose its Empowered effect.

The card Rummage can’t get included in a Ryze deck.

Non-Darkin champions are not transformed into their equipped Darkin weapon when Assimilated.

Path of Champions Patch 3.21 updates

Image via Riot Games

With the release of World Ender through Patch 3.21, seven new champions are getting added to LoR’s Path of Champions mode.

Aatrox

Nasus

Kindred

Ekko

Pyke

LeBlanc

Ashe

LoR Bloodwoven event

Image via Riot Games

The Bloodwoven event is a battle pass that releases with the World Ender expansion. There are free-to-play rewards within or players can choose to upgrade the pass for every reward. All players who upgrade before Dec. 21 will get an exclusive quest that rewards players with 10 Arclight Sigils and a Rare Prismatic chest.

Premium rewards within the LoR Bloodwoven event include an Arclight Vayne, who unlocks immediately upon purchasing the battle pass. The event will end on Jan. 11 at 12pm CT.

Patch 3.21 LoR skins

Image via Riot Games

Corrupted skins have arrived in LoR, along with emotes, card backs, and icons. A total of four champions are getting a Corrupted skin: Xerath, Nasus, Azir, and Renekton. Each of the four also has a Corrupted skin card back, along with an LoR Worlds 2022 card back.

Xerath and Nasus have only alternative art for each of the three levels. Azir and Renekton have alternative art and unique level-up animation.

Bundles

All players can get a Legends of Runeterra 2022 World Championship bundle for free, containing a card back and icon. A skin bundle called Xolaani’s Bloodwoven bundle showcases five champions. This includes Corrupted skins and champion cards for Azir, Renekton, Zoe, Pantheon, and Taric.

There’s a Darkin Weapons preconstructed deck that includes Aatrox and Vayne as the champions. And following the completion of LoR Worlds, Riot is dropping a Champions Deck bundle that will include an exclusive card back, emote, and icon—along with preconstructed decks that were used by the top eight at the World Championship. Each of the decks will get handpicked by the LoR dev team.

Patch 3.21 bug fixes

Image via Riot Games