Legends of Runeterra Patch 3.2: Full notes and updates

Legends of Runeterra Patch 3.2 is set to launch the A Curious Journey expansion, containing new cards, balance changes, skins, and more.

Scheduled to hit the live servers on Feb. 16, Patch 3.2 will add a total of 48 cards via the A Curious Journey expansion. The new LoR expansion is dropping with four new champions: Gnar, Yuumi, Galio, and Udyr. There are also two new keywords: Attach and Formidable.

The thrilling conclusion to Ava’s adventure through the Bandlewood! Four new champions, new additions to The Path of Champions, the Arcade Battle Event, card updates, and more await in A Curious Journey along with this patch!



To celebrate the launch of A Curious Journey, players can participate in the Arcade Battle event. Patch 3.2 includes balance changes to existing LoR cards and new champion skins. And the region roads for Bandle City, Freljord, and Demacia have been extended.

Here are the notes for LoR Patch 3.2.

LoR balance changes

Ahri has finally been hit with the nerf hammer, reducing her base stats at levels one and two. Wounded Whiteflame also received a base stat nerf. The spell Iceborn Legacy will get its cost increased and Kinkou Wayfinder only summons a single one-cost ally from your deck now.

Ahri level one : Base stats nerfed from 2/3 to 2/2

: Base stats nerfed from 2/3 to 2/2 Ahri level two : Base stats nerfed from 3/4 to 33

: Base stats nerfed from 3/4 to 33 Wounded Whiteflame : Base stats nerfed from 2/4 to 2/3

: Base stats nerfed from 2/4 to 2/3 Kinkou Wayfinder : Base stats buffed from 2/3 to 3/3

: Base stats buffed from 2/3 to 3/3 Kinkou Wayfinder : Text changed to summon only a single one-cost ally from your deck as opposed to two

: Text changed to summon only a single one-cost ally from your deck as opposed to two Iceborn Legacy : Cost increased from five to six

: Cost increased from five to six Iceborn Legacy: Changed from a Burst speed spell to a Fast speed spell

Patch 3.2 champion skins and more

A total of eight new LoR champion skins are available via Patch 3.2, with the exception of final boss Veigar, whom players can earn by completing the Arcade Battle event pass. A new board, The Final Stage, has been added. It’s equipped with an exclusive Mega Robo-Veigar Guardian, is interactive, has special visual effects, and plays music.

Four new Guardians will drop in LoR Patch 3.2: Storm, Dark Storm, Hector, and Voxel Chip. There are also four new card backs: Bullet Birds two, Arcade Anivia, Arcade Miss Fortune, and Arcade Final Boss Veigar.

Players can unlock four new LoR emotes and there’s a Yummi and Pantheon deck bundle. Images for all the new skins, card backs, and emotes can be found here.

Bug fixes