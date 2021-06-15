Legends of Runeterra’s Patch 2.10.0 will be released tomorrow, June 16. As the last patch of the Guardians of the Ancient’s expansion, Riot is teasing that Rise of the Underworld should be coming soon.
Since this is the patch of the Seasonal Tournament, there will be no card changes to maintain competitive integrity. The main appeal of this patch will be the second set of skins to join LoR, Pool Party.
Outside of the new skins, board, emotes, card backs, and guardian, there will be bug fixes for issues that recently popped up. The most prominent error quelled is one that’s affected the Zombie Ashe deck win condition by allowing multiple Ashes to Frostbite several enemies as originally intended.
Here are all the notes for Patch 2.10.0.
Champion skins
Pool Party Taliyah
Pool Party Draven
Pool Party Fiora
Pool Party Heimerdinger
Pool Party Zoe
Pool Party Taric
Boards
Lagoon of Legends
Guardian
- Surfrider Fen
- Early tales of mermaid sightings were later attributed to manatees, but… we have other theories.
- This guardian is exclusive to the Surf’s Up Bundle.
- Personality: Mellow
- Hobby: Vibing
Card backs
- Pool Party Taliyah
- Pool Party Heimerdinger
Emotes
- Need a Moment
- Imagine you’re on a beach…
- Catch You Later
- Let’s do this again sometime.
Bundles
The Surf’s Up Bundle is available in the Store for 2,205 Coins, prorated for any items owned in the bundle. The bundle includes:
- Need a Moment & Catch You Later Emotes
- Lagoon of Legends Board
- Surfrider Fen Guardian
- Pool Party Taliyah Card Back
The Pool Party Bundle is available in the Store for 5,272 Coins, prorated for any items owned in the bundle. The bundle includes:
- Pool Party Heimerdinger
- Pool Party Draven
- Pool Party Taric
- Pool Party Zoe
- Pool Party Taliyah
- Pool Party Fiora
Bug fixes
- Attacking with more than one Ashe should now correctly Frostbite multiple targets.
- Invoking with Aurelion Sol should now correctly show all 3 cards at once from the opponent’s perspective.
- Fixed an issue that would prevent progress in the Light and Shadow Challenge.
- Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause units created by Slaughter Docks to be unable to attack or block.
- Fixed an issue where Draven would incorrectly level up when being released from Entomb.
- Fixed an issue where Yasuo would incorrectly play his ability FX when striking normally in combat.
- Several improvements to text across the game in our continued effort for text consistency.
Get your favorite Pool Party cosmetic when LoR Patch 2.10.0 is released tomorrow, June 16.