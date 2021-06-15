Have some fun in the sun with these League of Legends skins making their way to Legends of Runeterra.

Legends of Runeterra’s Patch 2.10.0 will be released tomorrow, June 16. As the last patch of the Guardians of the Ancient’s expansion, Riot is teasing that Rise of the Underworld should be coming soon.

Since this is the patch of the Seasonal Tournament, there will be no card changes to maintain competitive integrity. The main appeal of this patch will be the second set of skins to join LoR, Pool Party.

Outside of the new skins, board, emotes, card backs, and guardian, there will be bug fixes for issues that recently popped up. The most prominent error quelled is one that’s affected the Zombie Ashe deck win condition by allowing multiple Ashes to Frostbite several enemies as originally intended.

Here are all the notes for Patch 2.10.0.

Champion skins

Pool Party Taliyah

Pool Party Draven

Pool Party Fiora

Pool Party Heimerdinger

Pool Party Zoe

Pool Party Taric

Boards

Lagoon of Legends

Guardian

Surfrider Fen Early tales of mermaid sightings were later attributed to manatees, but… we have other theories. This guardian is exclusive to the Surf’s Up Bundle. Personality: Mellow Hobby: Vibing



Card backs

Pool Party Taliyah

Pool Party Heimerdinger

Emotes

Need a Moment Imagine you’re on a beach…



Catch You Later Let’s do this again sometime.



Bundles

The Surf’s Up Bundle is available in the Store for 2,205 Coins, prorated for any items owned in the bundle. The bundle includes:

Need a Moment & Catch You Later Emotes

Lagoon of Legends Board

Surfrider Fen Guardian

Pool Party Taliyah Card Back

The Pool Party Bundle is available in the Store for 5,272 Coins, prorated for any items owned in the bundle. The bundle includes:

Pool Party Heimerdinger

Pool Party Draven

Pool Party Taric

Pool Party Zoe

Pool Party Taliyah

Pool Party Fiora

Bug fixes

Attacking with more than one Ashe should now correctly Frostbite multiple targets.

Invoking with Aurelion Sol should now correctly show all 3 cards at once from the opponent’s perspective.

Fixed an issue that would prevent progress in the Light and Shadow Challenge.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause units created by Slaughter Docks to be unable to attack or block.

Fixed an issue where Draven would incorrectly level up when being released from Entomb.

Fixed an issue where Yasuo would incorrectly play his ability FX when striking normally in combat.

Several improvements to text across the game in our continued effort for text consistency.

Get your favorite Pool Party cosmetic when LoR Patch 2.10.0 is released tomorrow, June 16.