Every cosmetic coming in Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.10.0

Legends of Runeterra’s next update, Patch 2.10.0, is adding another familiar skin line from League of Legends, Pool Party. Unlike the last set of champion cosmetics that was added in 2.8.0, Dark Star and Cosmic, these six skins aren’t unique from League and have an exact counterpart.
Similar to the 2.8.0 skins, there are two separate tiers of what to expect from each cosmetic. Pool Party Taliyah, for example, brings a new level up animation in addition to two separate splash arts. For the other five (Draven, Fiora, Heimerdinger, Taric, and Zoe), they only have unique illustrations for players using those champions.
Here’s every new cosmetic coming with LoR Patch 2.10.0.
Champion skins
- Pool Party Taliyah
- Alternate art + new level-up animation
- Pool Party Draven
- Alternate art
- Pool Party Fiora
- Alternate art
- Pool Party Heimerdinger
- Alternate art
- Pool Party Zoe
- Alternate art
- Pool Party Taric
- Alternate art
Boards
- Lagoon of Legends
- Welcome to the party.
Guardian
- Surfrider Fen
- Early tales of mermaid sightings were later attributed to manatees, but… we have other theories.
- This guardian is exclusive to the Surf’s Up Bundle.
- Personality: Mellow
- Hobby: Vibing
Card backs
- Pool Party Taliyah
- Pool Party Heimerdinger
Emotes
- Need a Moment
- Imagine you’re on a beach…
- Catch You Later
- Let’s do this again sometime.
Bundles
The Surf’s Up Bundle is available in the Store for 2,205 Coins, prorated for any items owned in the bundle. The bundle includes:
- Need a Moment & Catch You Later Emotes
- Lagoon of Legends Board
- Surfrider Fen Guardian
- Pool Party Taliyah Card Back
The Pool Party Bundle is available in the Store for 5,272 Coins, prorated for any items owned in the bundle. The bundle includes:
- Pool Party Heimerdinger
- Pool Party Draven
- Pool Party Taric
- Pool Party Zoe
- Pool Party Taliyah
- Pool Party Fiora
Fans of these champions can purchase their skins when LoR Patch 2.10.0 arrives tomorrow, June 16.