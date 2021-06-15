Every cosmetic coming in Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.10.0

The second set of skins adds a new take on some old cosmetics from League of Legends.

Legends of Runeterra’s next update, Patch 2.10.0, is adding another familiar skin line from League of Legends, Pool Party. Unlike the last set of champion cosmetics that was added in 2.8.0, Dark Star and Cosmic, these six skins aren’t unique from League and have an exact counterpart.

Similar to the 2.8.0 skins, there are two separate tiers of what to expect from each cosmetic. Pool Party Taliyah, for example, brings a new level up animation in addition to two separate splash arts. For the other five (Draven, Fiora, Heimerdinger, Taric, and Zoe), they only have unique illustrations for players using those champions.

Here’s every new cosmetic coming with LoR Patch 2.10.0.

Champion skins

Pool Party Taliyah Alternate art + new level-up animation



Pool Party Draven Alternate art



Pool Party Fiora Alternate art



Pool Party Heimerdinger Alternate art



Pool Party Zoe Alternate art



Pool Party Taric Alternate art



Boards

Lagoon of Legends Welcome to the party.



Guardian

Surfrider Fen Early tales of mermaid sightings were later attributed to manatees, but… we have other theories. This guardian is exclusive to the Surf’s Up Bundle. Personality: Mellow Hobby: Vibing



Card backs

Pool Party Taliyah

Pool Party Heimerdinger

Emotes

Need a Moment

Imagine you’re on a beach…

Catch You Later

Let’s do this again sometime.

Bundles

The Surf’s Up Bundle is available in the Store for 2,205 Coins, prorated for any items owned in the bundle. The bundle includes:

Need a Moment & Catch You Later Emotes

Lagoon of Legends Board

Surfrider Fen Guardian

Pool Party Taliyah Card Back

The Pool Party Bundle is available in the Store for 5,272 Coins, prorated for any items owned in the bundle. The bundle includes:

Pool Party Heimerdinger

Pool Party Draven

Pool Party Taric

Pool Party Zoe

Pool Party Taliyah

Pool Party Fiora

Fans of these champions can purchase their skins when LoR Patch 2.10.0 arrives tomorrow, June 16.