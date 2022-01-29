Legends of Runeterra Championship Series: How to watch, standings, and format

A total of 64 of the best Legends of Runeterra players via the America’s shard will compete for money and bragging rights at the Championship Series on Jan. 29 and 30.

Presented by Mastering Runeterra and Community Gaming along with support from Riot Games, the Championship Series will highlight what the LoR competitive meta looks like heading into the Magic Misadventures Seasonals. Scheduled to take place from Jan. 29 to 30, the Championship Series features the top four competitors from the six qualifying tournaments leading up to it, plus the top 40 championship point earners from all six qualifying events combined.

How to watch the Mastering Runeterra Championship Series

Image via Riot Games

Competition and a full broadcast of the Championship Series start at 12pm CT on Jan. 29 and 30 via Swimstrim’s Twitch channel. Casting the tournament are LoR veterans Jason Fleurant, EG Swim, Blevins, Casanova, and Majin Bae.

LoR players competing at the Mastering Runeterra Championship Series

Image via Riot Games

Forty players earned an invite to compete at the LoR Championship Series through championship points throughout the six qualifier tournaments leading up to the final series. Another 24 competitors earned their spots by finishing in the top four at one of the six qualifying events.

Here are the 24 LoR players who finished in the top four at one of the six Championship Series qualifying tournaments.

TheBlackBoss WhatAmI mati24mayo Mohose FloppyMudkip sirturmund Shadawx Maitri DaneBlast saltysimon Aikado maybenexttime saltysimon Tupac Laki ATastyCarrot SamanthaHoney 4LW Sley B1tter Prodigy1097 Camilari Italianex yostwiththemost Table via Mastering Runeterra

Saltysimon getting listed twice isn’t a mistake. The LoR competitor placed in the top four during the third and fourth Championship Series qualifying tournaments. His spot will go to whoever has the most qualifying points, depending on who wins the tiebreaker.

In addition to Saltysimon, Other players to watch out for include veterans like 4LW, Shadawx, TheBlackBoss, WhatAmI, and Aikado.

Championship Series format

Image via Riot Games

Competition at the Mastering Runeterra Championship Series will take place over the course of two days, on Jan. 29 and 30. The first day will showcase double-elimination brackets with only the top eight advancing to the playoffs. The eight players on day two will compete in a single-elimination bracket to determine the winner of the LoR Championship Series.

LoR Mastering Runeterra Championship Sereis standings

Image via Riot Games

We will update the standings for the LoR Championship Series after each day of the tournament.