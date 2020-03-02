Legends of Runeterra adds Jinx, Garen boards, and Minion guardian

New cosmetic purchases have arrived in Legends of Runeterra.

Riot continues to drop new game boards and guardians during smaller updates, like the LoR 0.9.1 patch today. The update includes new game boards that highlight Jinx and Garen, as well as a new Minion guardian.

The game boards are different than previous versions that highlighted regions, featuring the champions on the boards themselves. Jinx’s board contains multiple shells of Super Mega Death Rockets stacked around the board, along with the discarded head of Flame Chompers and her signature rocket launcher.

Image via Riot Games

Garen’s game board, however, is a bit more simplistic. It features the Dauntless Vanguard Elite wielding his Sunsteel Broadsword while donned in his anti-magic armor.

Image via Riot Games

Today’s LoR 0.9.1 update also revealed a new Minion guardian, who goes by Minion Minor, today. It’s unknown why Minor is attached to its name, but it sure does know how to celebrate.

Image via Riot Games

Game boards in LoR are priced at 990 Coin and guardians are 590. In addition to the new items, there were also improvements made to existing guardians in the 0.9.1 update.

Silverwing and Gloomtooth make fewer noises while idle.

Basilisk’s tail and Gromp Jr’s legs no longer clip through certain boards.

The LoR update should take place around 1pm CT on March 3, at which time the new game boards and Minion guardian will become available for purchase.