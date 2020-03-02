Legends of Runeterra 0.9.1 patch notes and update

There weren’t any nerfs or buffs in the Legends of Runeterra 0.9.1 update—those should arrive in two weeks. But Riot did adjust the friend XP, added several gameplay improvements, and revealed new boards/guardians.

Animations that occur during basic gameplay are being sped up. Improvements implemented within the LoR 0.9.1 patch include drawing a card, summoning, passing your turn, and starting a new round.

LoR quality of life improvements

Improvements were accomplished through an increase in animation speed, removing effect buffers, and decreased action lock-out windows on a variety of components.

Summoning units.

Drawing cards.

Dragging units out to attack.

Playing Fast & Slow spells.

Playing Burst spells.

Initiative token flip at the beginning of rounds.

No adjustments were made to card animations, like Tryndamere leveling up and multiple Draven axes, but the developers are monitoring them for upcoming updates.

The 0.9.1 LoR update will also contain “pips” added to cards in the deck builder mode. These were added to help players determine the number of copies owned and not owned, along with owned copies used in a deck and owned copies not used in a deck.

Friend XP

An adjustment to the amount of XP earned during friend matches was made in the LoR 0.9.0 update. The change was implemented to reduce spamming XP but ended up punishing players who were legitimately playing matches with friends.

Win XP has increased from 100 to 200.

Loss XP has increased from zero to 100.

XP earned in friend matches is capped at five wins and five losses per day.

Riot has increased the XP amount earned during friend matches in the 0.9.1 update. It was also noted that “more systematic changes” are arriving in an upcoming LoR open beta update.

New boards and guardian

As previously announced by Riot, smaller LoR updates will usually contain new boards and guardians. A Minion has been added as a guardian, along with a Jinx and Garen board. There were also improvements made to existing guardians.

Silverwing and Gloomtooth make fewer noises while idle.

Basilisk’s tail and Gromp Jr’s legs no longer clip through certain boards.

Bug fixes

A fix has been made to The Harrowing and The Rekindler when reviving champions. Previously, champions were revived if their spell was cast or it died. The 0.9.1 bug fix has removed the spell from the equation.

Repeatedly hovering Region Road rewards no longer causes shadows to steadily consume the screen.

Muting AI opponents will now properly hide their emotes.

The Rekindler and The Harrowing will no longer revive Champions that only had their unique spell cast (rather than an actual Champion unit played and killed).

Champions will now properly level up if they return from being Detained after their level up condition was met while they were Detained.

Twin Disciplines now displays correct effect text when selecting Discipline of Fortitude.

Players should no longer get stuck on the loading screen when signing out of League of Legends while signed into LoR.

Players logging into LoR from different devices should encounter fewer crashes

The LoR update should go live around 1pm CT on March 3.