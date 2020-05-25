Legends of Runeterra adds guardians, emotes, and game board in Patch 1.2

Riot Games has added five new emotes, a card back, a game board, and a free guardian for all Legends of Runeterra players in the 1.2 update.

In honor of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOTB), every LoR player has access to a free Rainbow Poro guardian and emote that can be acquired in the store until July 7. In addition to the free Rainbow Poro guardian and emote, personalizations such as an Arcade game board and card back, along with four other emotes, have been added to the store for purchase.

Rainbow Poro guardian

Image via Riot Games

Rainbow Poros have the biggest hearts in Runeterra, according to the LoR team, with an accepting personality and passion for love.

Rainbow guardian emote

Image via Riot Games

Arcade game board

Image via Riot Games

The Arcade game board showcases pixelations galore at the cost of 990 coins in the LoR store. Much like the regional game boards, it comes with a soundtrack of chiptune chimes.

Arcade card back

Image via Riot Games

To match the Arcade game board, the card back is priced at 490 coins, featuring Hecarim’s lance and Arcade Riven’s sword.

Emotes

Image via Riot Games

Emotes are priced at 190 coins apiece. Patch 1.2 contains a Teemo “top-deck,” a Draven “hell-yea,” an Elise “laughing,” and an Ezreal “sweating.”

Players can add the Rainbow Poro guardian and emote to their personalization items for free up until July 7. Both items can be found in the LoR store, along with the Arcade game board, card back, and four new emotes.