Legends of Runeterra 1.1 patch notes for Rising Tides

Several minor changes have occurred with meta adjustments taking place in two weeks.

A few minor changes are occurring within the Legends of Runeterra 1.1 update this week, with big changes scheduled to occur in Patch 1.2.

It’s been two weeks since the official release of LoR via PC and mobile with the launch of the Rising Tides expansion. No major buffs or nerfs were applied in today’s update, though, since Riot wants to give the meta more time to develop.

Big changes, such as card text clarity and meta adjustments, are expected to occur two weeks from today with Patch 1.2. It’ll also mark a return to the “normal” monthly patch schedule, with Patch 1.4 containing the next batch of meta changes.

Update and patch timing changes

Changes are being made to update release times due to a delay on mobile. The time adjustments will go into effect with Patch 1.2 on May 26. A full breakdown of why the changes are taking place can be found here. Mobile players may experience delays, up to several hours, with the LoR 1.1 update today.

Here’s the new LoR patch note and update schedule moving forward.

Monday 12pm CT: Patch notes for the upcoming LoR update will go live.

Patch notes for the upcoming LoR update will go live. Tuesday 11:30am to 12:30pm CT: Riot will deploy a new client to PC and mobile app stores. PC players will be able to update the game immediately while mobile may take several hours longer. The new changes, however, won’t go live with the update.

Riot will deploy a new client to PC and mobile app stores. PC players will be able to update the game immediately while mobile may take several hours longer. The new changes, however, won’t go live with the update. Wednesday 11:30am to 12:30pm CT: Riot Games will perform a data-push that enables changes for PC and mobile players. Those in the game at the time will see the Ashe loading screen for a moment, but won’t have to re-log and games won’t be interrupted, according

Expeditions

The LoR team is still gathering data since the launch of the Rising Tides expansion. Several minor changes have occurred in Patch 1.1 while other issues, like Deep and Nautilus due to smaller deck sizes, are on the watchlist. The Rising Tides bonus in Expeditions will continue to be “twice as likely,” until Patch 1.2. A full rundown of LoR 1.1 Expedition changes can be found here.

Noxian Might: Removed Legion Rearguard

Scrapheap: Added Academy Prodigy and removed Rising Spell Force

Total Recall: Added Thermogenic Beam and Statikk Shock while removed Unlicensed Innovation, Shady Character, and Shadowshift.

Hotfixes

Several hotfixes were applied to LoR prior to today’s update.

Fixed an issue where Vi would temporarily gain plus-eight power while leveling up.

Sejuani (level two) now properly Frostbites enemies when a Round Start trigger deals damage to the enemy Nexus.

Sejuani (level two) can now properly Frostbite attacking enemies.

Lee Sin now properly gains Barrier if he levels up from the first spell cast in the round.

Fixed an issue where Twisted Fate couldn’t be played on full board, replacing a unit.

Bug fixes