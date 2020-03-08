Here’s Legends of Runeterra meta breakdown from EU Creators Invitational

The first Legends of Runeterra EU Creators Invitational yesterday showcased 24 of the best players in Europe and reiterated how diverse the open beta meta is.

We’re now six weeks into the LoR open beta and the metagame remains wide open. The Shadow Isles and Ionia regions are likely the strongest so far and may receive nerfs in the upcoming patch. But they weren’t the only regions played during yesterday’s EU Creators Invitational, organized by AFK Creators.

Out of the 72 submitted decks, 13 archetypes were represented, with Ionia and Feljord as the most chosen. But not a single archetype was played in abundance, revealing a diverse meta at the EU Creators Invitational.

Image via AFK Creators

Archetype Number played Percentage Ionia/Freljord 12 17.4 Ionia/SI 10 14.5 SI/Demacia 8 11.6 P&Z/Freljord 7 10.1 Ionia/P&Z 7 10.1 Ionia/Demacia 6 8.7 Freljord/SI 6 8.7 P&Z/SI 6 8.7 P&Z/Demacia 3 4.3 Noxus/Freljord 1 1.4 Mono-SI 1 1.4 Demacia/Noxus 1 1.4 Ionia/Noxus 1 1.4

All six regions were represented by the 24 competitors, with each player submitting three builds, for a total of 72 decks.

Shadow Isles: 23 decks, 24 percent

Ionia: 22 decks, 22.98 percent

Piltover & Zaun: 18 decks, 18.8 percent

Freljord: 16 decks, 16.7 percent

Demacia: 13 decks, 13.5 percent

Noxus: Four decks, 4.2 percent

Out of a total of 24 champions within the first LoR set, 15 were played yesterday. And despite the appearance of Hecarim plaguing the ranked ladder, he wasn’t the most-played champion. Karma and Elise were the most popular, followed closely by Hecarim and Zed. And somewhat on the surprising side, Ashe, Braum, and Tryndamere were the least played.

Karma: 17

Elise: 17

Hecarim: 16

Zed:14

Heimerdinger:10

Ezreal: 7

Thresh: 5

Fiora: 5

Teemo: 4

Shen: 4

Darius: 3

Lux: 3

Braum: 2

Ashe: 2

Tryndamere: 2

The EU Creators Invitational was organized by AFK Creators, sponsored by HyperX and NordVPN, and supported by Riot Games. A total of 24 players were invited, representing eight European countries. And it was an overall success, with future tournaments in the works that may include some formatting tweaks.