Every cosmetic coming in Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.14.0

Legends of Runeterra’s upcoming update, Patch 2.14.0, is bringing the game’s next major set and its final region. Aside from the 126 new cards to collect in Beyond the Bandlewood, there’s a new event bundle coinciding with the release, similar to Empires of the Ascended’s launch.
This is the first patch in a while where a major release or event happened and skins weren’t added to the game. Despite this, the newest update will be bringing multiple boards, guardians, and emotes for players to collect. Since there’s an event pass, players can expect that some will be free.
In addition, coinciding with the upcoming World Championship, players can get cosmetics from this patch by claiming a free bundle in the store.
Here is every new cosmetic coming with LoR Patch 2.14.0.
Boards
Bandlewood Outpost
- For legends who seek out hidden realms.
- Look in the right places to unearth this board’s wondrous secrets. This board has interactive elements,
- special visual effects, and music.
Guardians
Puffcap Pup
- Personality: Trusty
- Loves: Rolling in mud
- “Bark woof” means this pup’s reporting for duty!
Gunner Pup
- Personality: Dogged
- Loves: The smell of gunpowder
- Beware of the dog.
Prof. Snappington
- Personality: Easygoing
- Loves: Taking life at his own pace
- Blazing trails and eating snails.
Elderwood Stella
- Personality: Mystical
- Lives: Underneath the bramblefoot tree
- Quiet, or you’ll scare it away!
Card backs
Keeper of the Hammer
The Yordle Gunner
The Redeemer
Scout’s Honor
The Sheriff of Piltover
Emotes
Wowza!
“What do you mean the hero isn’t here?!”
Oh, you!
“You’re adorable when you’re angry.”
Who, me?
“If you say so~”
Fans can purchase specific cosmetics or the premium event pass when LoR Patch 2.14.0 arrives tomorrow, Aug. 25.