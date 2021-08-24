Explore Bandle City and all of the 126 new cards being added to the game.

Legends of Runeterra’s next update, Patch 2.14.0, will introduced the set Beyond the Bandlewood next and the game’s final region, Bandle City. The latest patch goes live tomorrow, Aug. 25, and is adding 126 new cards for players to collect.

While players may be dismayed at the lack of balance changes in this update, Riot said the next set of major card changes will happen two months from now on Oct. 20 with Patch 2.18.0’s release. But while a set date is noted for a larger scale of updates, the team did say this doesn’t rule out any minor changes happening in the meantime leading up to Patch 2.18.0.

Here are all the notes for LoR’s Patch 2.14.0.

New expansion: Beyond the Bandlewood

“Time for a new adventure – the Bandle City region launches in this patch, along with 126 new cards, including 9 new champions, new keywords, an Event Pass, and much more in our latest expansion – Beyond the Bandlewood,” the patch notes read.

Beyond the Bandlewood will be playable when Patch 2.14.0 goes live tomorrow, Aug. 25 around 1pm CT.

New region: Bandle City

“Bandle City embodies the spirit of whimsy and adventure, with magic, tricks, and multi-region

cards – cards that can be one region or another,” Riot said. “When building a deck with such cards, the only

requirement is to have a single-region card from either of the cards’ two regions. We can’t wait

to see what kinds of combinations you’ll come up with for all the friendly Yordles across Runeterra.”

New cards

“Over the past weeks, we’ve been revealing all of the cards being added in Beyond the

Bandlewood,” the patch notes read. “Head to one of the galleries below to get the full list of new cards, and start your theorycrafting.”

New keywords: Impact and Manifest

Beyond the Bandlewood is adding two new keywords to LoR: Impact and Manifest. The expansion will also introduce several cards that revolve around these mechanics.

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

“Followers with Impact deal one damage to the enemy Nexus when they strike while attacking,” Riot said. “While it may not seem like much on its own, multiple attackers with Impact will stack the effect, allowing you to deal significant burst damage to the enemy Nexus in one fell swoop.”

“Manifest embodies the spirit of adventure in Beyond the Bandlewood, letting you choose between three cards chosen at random (within specific parameters, depending on the card used) when the effect is activated.”

New challenges, quests, and AI decks

“New Challenges and Quests have been added to introduce the keywords, archetypes, and champions being added in Beyond the Bandlewood,” the patch notes read. “AI decks featuring Bandle City, as well as other cards added in the expansion have also been added to the Vs. AI opponent pool.”

Upcoming card updates

“As we mentioned in the 2.11.0 patch notes, we don’t generally time live design updates during new card release windows,” Riot said. “With 126 new collectible cards and a few entirely-new archetypes added in this expansion, Beyond the Bandlewood is our largest expansion yet, so we’re keeping a close eye on how various decks perform before making any changes.

Looking forward, our next batch of card updates is planned for Patch 2.18.0, on October 20, but

it’s possible we might see some small updates between now and then. We’ll be sharing more

information on our card update cadence and philosophy moving forward around that time as

well. There’s a lot to play with in this expansion, so we’re looking forward to seeing what decks

emerge in the coming weeks.”

Region Road updates

A new Region Road is now available: Bandle City

Region Roads for Bilgewater, Noxus, Piltover & Zaun, Shadow Isles, and Shurima have been extended to level 40.

Personalization

The following personalization items are available in the Store or in the Beyond the Bandlewood

event pass.

Boards

Bandlewood Outpost

For legends who seek out hidden realms.

Look in the right places to unearth this board’s wondrous secrets. This board has interactive elements,

special visual effects, and music.

Guardians

Puffcap Pup

Personality: Trusty

Loves: Rolling in mud

“Bark woof” means this pup’s reporting for duty!

Gunner Pup

Personality: Dogged

Loves: The smell of gunpowder

Beware of the dog.

Prof. Snappington

Personality: Easygoing

Loves: Taking life at his own pace

Blazing trails and eating snails.

Elderwood Stella

Personality: Mystical

Lives: Underneath the bramblefoot tree

Quiet, or you’ll scare it away!

Card backs

Keeper of the Hammer

The Yordle Gunner

Image via Riot Games

The Redeemer

Image via Riot Games

Scout’s Honor

Image via Riot Games

The Sheriff of Piltover

Image via Riot Games

Emotes

GIF via Riot Games

Wowza!

“What do you mean the hero isn’t here?!”

GIF via Riot Games

Oh, you!

“You’re adorable when you’re angry.”

GIF via Riot Games

Who, me?

“If you say so~”

Bundles and event pass

The Beyond the Bandlewood event pass is available in the Store for 975 Coins.

“The event pass grants access to an upgraded event path with premium rewards and

immediately unlocks the Puffcap Pup Guardian,” Riot said. “All unlockable rewards can be viewed on the

Event rewards road. Purchase before September 8 to get an exclusive quest that awards 10

Acorns and a Rare Prismatic Chest! Play games to earn Acorns and unlock more rewards.”

The event ends and the pass expires on Sept. 22 at 12pm CT.

The World Championship Bundle is also available in the Store for free. It includes the World Championship icon and card back.

Deck bundles

The Beyond the Boundaries deck bundle is available in the Store for 2,574 Coins, prorated for any items you already own:

“Wanderlust in your blood? Traverse the world of Runeterra to make an Impact with this Bandle

City deck. Enlist multi-region units and allies from other regions to unlock the Bandle Tree’s

magic.”

The Tricks & Traps deck bundle is available in the Store for 2,520 Coins, prorated for any items you already own:

“Disrupt your enemies’ flow with Piltover removal and a neverending parade of puffcaps. They

won’t even know what hit ‘em.”

Expeditions

“For the release of Beyond the Bandlewood, we’re adding eight new archetypes to the

Expeditions pool, featuring the new champions and strategies highlighted in this expansion, and

new cards have been added to existing archetypes as well,” Riot said. “Additionally, all archetypes from Rise of the Underworlds have had their offering bonuses normalized.

Beyond the Bandlewood archetypes will temporarily be four times as likely as they would

otherwise be to appear in the initial Champion Picks. We’ll even out these chances in a later

patch.”

Darkness rising: Become one with the darkness and take out your opponent with Senna and Veigar.

Glory in Value: Discard Sion! Get value! Discard Sion again!

Landmark Destruction: Blow your stuff up with Ziggs? Blow the opponent up with Xerath!

Mentors: School is in session for your low Power units with Poppy and Fiora as teachers.

Playful Pranks: Trick your opponent by pranking their cards with Fizz, with a bunch of cheap spells for Nami!

Snap Trap Snacks: Lure your opponent in, then spring all sorts of traps with Caitlyn!

The Magus Ascendant: Terraform Runeterra to ascend Xerath, and rain destruction on the enemy Nexus.

World Travelers: Make friends with Yordles all across Runeterra with Tristana.

Miscellaneous

Multi-target spells and abilities now have optional targeting. i.e. when playing Trueshot Barrage, you can now select either 1, 2, or 3 target before casting the spell.

The Disable Motion setting now disables most camera-shaking effects.

We’ve redesigned the in-game event calendar! Clicking on an active card will now take you directly to content within the Legends of Runeterra client.

Updated Lucian’s level-up condition to trigger when either Senna or Senna, Sentinel of Light dies

Bugfixes