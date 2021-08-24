Legends of Runeterra’s next update, Patch 2.14.0, will introduced the set Beyond the Bandlewood next and the game’s final region, Bandle City. The latest patch goes live tomorrow, Aug. 25, and is adding 126 new cards for players to collect.
While players may be dismayed at the lack of balance changes in this update, Riot said the next set of major card changes will happen two months from now on Oct. 20 with Patch 2.18.0’s release. But while a set date is noted for a larger scale of updates, the team did say this doesn’t rule out any minor changes happening in the meantime leading up to Patch 2.18.0.
Here are all the notes for LoR’s Patch 2.14.0.
New expansion: Beyond the Bandlewood
“Time for a new adventure – the Bandle City region launches in this patch, along with 126 new cards, including 9 new champions, new keywords, an Event Pass, and much more in our latest expansion – Beyond the Bandlewood,” the patch notes read.
Beyond the Bandlewood will be playable when Patch 2.14.0 goes live tomorrow, Aug. 25 around 1pm CT.
New region: Bandle City
“Bandle City embodies the spirit of whimsy and adventure, with magic, tricks, and multi-region
cards – cards that can be one region or another,” Riot said. “When building a deck with such cards, the only
requirement is to have a single-region card from either of the cards’ two regions. We can’t wait
to see what kinds of combinations you’ll come up with for all the friendly Yordles across Runeterra.”
New cards
“Over the past weeks, we’ve been revealing all of the cards being added in Beyond the
Bandlewood,” the patch notes read. “Head to one of the galleries below to get the full list of new cards, and start your theorycrafting.”
New keywords: Impact and Manifest
Beyond the Bandlewood is adding two new keywords to LoR: Impact and Manifest. The expansion will also introduce several cards that revolve around these mechanics.
“Followers with Impact deal one damage to the enemy Nexus when they strike while attacking,” Riot said. “While it may not seem like much on its own, multiple attackers with Impact will stack the effect, allowing you to deal significant burst damage to the enemy Nexus in one fell swoop.”
“Manifest embodies the spirit of adventure in Beyond the Bandlewood, letting you choose between three cards chosen at random (within specific parameters, depending on the card used) when the effect is activated.”
New challenges, quests, and AI decks
“New Challenges and Quests have been added to introduce the keywords, archetypes, and champions being added in Beyond the Bandlewood,” the patch notes read. “AI decks featuring Bandle City, as well as other cards added in the expansion have also been added to the Vs. AI opponent pool.”
Upcoming card updates
“As we mentioned in the 2.11.0 patch notes, we don’t generally time live design updates during new card release windows,” Riot said. “With 126 new collectible cards and a few entirely-new archetypes added in this expansion, Beyond the Bandlewood is our largest expansion yet, so we’re keeping a close eye on how various decks perform before making any changes.
Looking forward, our next batch of card updates is planned for Patch 2.18.0, on October 20, but
it’s possible we might see some small updates between now and then. We’ll be sharing more
information on our card update cadence and philosophy moving forward around that time as
well. There’s a lot to play with in this expansion, so we’re looking forward to seeing what decks
emerge in the coming weeks.”
Region Road updates
- A new Region Road is now available: Bandle City
- Region Roads for Bilgewater, Noxus, Piltover & Zaun, Shadow Isles, and Shurima have been extended to level 40.
Personalization
The following personalization items are available in the Store or in the Beyond the Bandlewood
event pass.
Boards
Bandlewood Outpost
- For legends who seek out hidden realms.
- Look in the right places to unearth this board’s wondrous secrets. This board has interactive elements,
- special visual effects, and music.
Guardians
Puffcap Pup
- Personality: Trusty
- Loves: Rolling in mud
- “Bark woof” means this pup’s reporting for duty!
Gunner Pup
- Personality: Dogged
- Loves: The smell of gunpowder
- Beware of the dog.
Prof. Snappington
- Personality: Easygoing
- Loves: Taking life at his own pace
- Blazing trails and eating snails.
Elderwood Stella
- Personality: Mystical
- Lives: Underneath the bramblefoot tree
- Quiet, or you’ll scare it away!
Card backs
Keeper of the Hammer
The Yordle Gunner
The Redeemer
Scout’s Honor
The Sheriff of Piltover
Emotes
Wowza!
“What do you mean the hero isn’t here?!”
Oh, you!
“You’re adorable when you’re angry.”
Who, me?
“If you say so~”
Bundles and event pass
The Beyond the Bandlewood event pass is available in the Store for 975 Coins.
“The event pass grants access to an upgraded event path with premium rewards and
immediately unlocks the Puffcap Pup Guardian,” Riot said. “All unlockable rewards can be viewed on the
Event rewards road. Purchase before September 8 to get an exclusive quest that awards 10
Acorns and a Rare Prismatic Chest! Play games to earn Acorns and unlock more rewards.”
The event ends and the pass expires on Sept. 22 at 12pm CT.
The World Championship Bundle is also available in the Store for free. It includes the World Championship icon and card back.
Deck bundles
The Beyond the Boundaries deck bundle is available in the Store for 2,574 Coins, prorated for any items you already own:
“Wanderlust in your blood? Traverse the world of Runeterra to make an Impact with this Bandle
City deck. Enlist multi-region units and allies from other regions to unlock the Bandle Tree’s
magic.”
The Tricks & Traps deck bundle is available in the Store for 2,520 Coins, prorated for any items you already own:
“Disrupt your enemies’ flow with Piltover removal and a neverending parade of puffcaps. They
won’t even know what hit ‘em.”
Expeditions
“For the release of Beyond the Bandlewood, we’re adding eight new archetypes to the
Expeditions pool, featuring the new champions and strategies highlighted in this expansion, and
new cards have been added to existing archetypes as well,” Riot said. “Additionally, all archetypes from Rise of the Underworlds have had their offering bonuses normalized.
Beyond the Bandlewood archetypes will temporarily be four times as likely as they would
otherwise be to appear in the initial Champion Picks. We’ll even out these chances in a later
patch.”
- Darkness rising: Become one with the darkness and take out your opponent with Senna and Veigar.
- Glory in Value: Discard Sion! Get value! Discard Sion again!
- Landmark Destruction: Blow your stuff up with Ziggs? Blow the opponent up with Xerath!
- Mentors: School is in session for your low Power units with Poppy and Fiora as teachers.
- Playful Pranks: Trick your opponent by pranking their cards with Fizz, with a bunch of cheap spells for Nami!
- Snap Trap Snacks: Lure your opponent in, then spring all sorts of traps with Caitlyn!
- The Magus Ascendant: Terraform Runeterra to ascend Xerath, and rain destruction on the enemy Nexus.
- World Travelers: Make friends with Yordles all across Runeterra with Tristana.
Miscellaneous
- Multi-target spells and abilities now have optional targeting.
- i.e. when playing Trueshot Barrage, you can now select either 1, 2, or 3 target before casting the spell.
- The Disable Motion setting now disables most camera-shaking effects.
- We’ve redesigned the in-game event calendar! Clicking on an active card will now take you directly to content within the Legends of Runeterra client.
- Updated Lucian’s level-up condition to trigger when either Senna or Senna, Sentinel of Light dies
Bugfixes
- Unto Dusk and Sump Dredger skills should now properly activate a prompt for a target
- Fixed various bugs where Viego was not counting the correct amount of progress when killing an allied Nasus or a Frostbitten unit
- When an ally dies for the first time in a round with Viego in play, Viego should now create an Encroaching Mist that dies at the end of the round
- Fixed a visual bug that incorrectly showed the Sand Soldiers card ability with increased damage when another unit that makes spells and skills deal extra damage is in play
- Cards copied by Go Get It should now correctly be considered as summoned units
- Discarding cards that replace themselves as the last card in your hand should now level up Jinx
- Updated Claws of the Dragon card text to better match functionality
- Various VFX and UI bugfixes.
- Several improvements to text across the game in our continued effort for text consistency