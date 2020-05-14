DogDog wins Twitch Rivals Legends of Runeterra tournament

With $20,000 on the line, veteran CCG competitor David “DogDog” Caero proved he can compete in Legends of Runeterra, earning a victory at the first Twitch Rivals tournament.

A total of 16 top streamers on Twitch competed in the Twitch Rivals tournament today. Several streamers who have proven themselves in previous CCG and LoR community events advanced to the top-eight upper bracket after three Swiss rounds played earlier today.

Related: Twitch Rivals Legends of Runterra Swiss round standings and highlights

Solaryhs

Swimstrim

TianKami

Pokrovac

Capitaoserket

Evangelion0

DogDog

Bmkibler

After several intense semifinal matches against Pokrovak and Evangelion0, Swimm and DogDog advanced to the final match. Swim put up a good fight but ended up falling short as DogDog swept him for the win.

Image via Mobalytics

Both players brought solid decks to play with but it was DogDog’s Swain and Twisted Fate build that stood out from the crowd today. Swain hasn’t proven himself as an “S” tier champion on the LoR ladder just yet but was a solid choice in competitive play. DogDog’s deck contained multiple ways to damage an opponent’s to take advantage of Pilfered Goods and leveling up Swain.

The Noxian/P&Z build dominated throughout the day, beating Swim’s Elise/Vi Corina Control in game one of the finals. And in game two, it was a mirror match with DogDog edging out the final win.

Corina Control was a popular deck of choice at the Twitch Rival LoR tournament today, as was Sea Monsters. But it was DogDog’s Swain/TF build that eventually triumphed, in conjunction with his DogDog’s years of competitive CCG experience.

Related: Match timer in Twitch Rivals LoR tournament divides community, upsets players involved

A full list of the LoR decks and deck codes from today’s event can be found here, thanks to Sing Chi who posted the lists on Twitter.