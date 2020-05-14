Twitch Rivals Legends of Runterra Swiss round standings and highlights

A total of 16 top Twitch streamers are competing today in the first Legends of Runeterra Twitch Rivals tournament with a total prize pool of $100,000.

Each competitor has dabbled in LoR, but some of them are dedicated competitive players in the grassroots community and stream Riot’s new digital card game daily. Here are all the streamers playing in this event.

The format for today’s event is one-vs-one Conquest in a best-of-three format with an upper and lower bracket following three rounds of Swiss. If a player wins a game with a deck, they need to play the third unbanned build for the remaining games of a match. Once split into brackets, players will compete for the top placement within each bracket and a slice of the total $100,000 prize pool.

Image via Twitch Rivals

Swiss rounds

Each player brought a total of three decks, but an opponent can ban a deck per match. Each deck contains two regions that can’t be represented in the other two builds, leading to a total of six regions being used by each player. Each player will compete in three matches during the Swiss rounds to determine seats in the lower and upper brackets.

Round one

Swim vs. Kripp

Bannerman banned.

Game one: Swim Elise/Vi against Kripp’s Noxus/P&Z Burn. Kripp wins with Burn going lethal with a Decimate.

Game two: Swim Elise/Vi vs. Kripp’s They Who Endure. Vengeance saved the day for Swim, taking out a 19/19 They Who Endure.

Game three: Swim Lee Sin/Fizz Plunder vs. Kripp’s They Who Endure. Time runs out and Kripp wins with a 24/24 They Who Endure.

Round two

DogDog vs Firebat

Each player won their first matches.

Both players Demacia/Ionia decks were banned.

Game one: Firebat on They Who Endure against DogDog’s Freljord/P&Z Spider package. The victory went to DogDog

Game two: DogDog played Swain/Twisted Fate against Firebat’s They Who Endure. DogDog earns the win with Swain to go 2-0 in the tournament after round two.

TianKami vs Evangelion0

Tian won the first game playing Bannerman.

Game two: Tian played Sea Monsters against Evangelion’s Spider Demacia deck. Tian went Deep while leveling up Maokai and Nautilus, earning the match win by milling Evangelion.

This article will be updated with each match that’s featured during the Swiss rounds leading up to the Twitch Rivals LoR upper and lower bracket matches.