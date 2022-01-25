Best Legends of Runeterra champions: ranked tier list

Coming up on almost two years since the release of Legends of Runeterra, the tier list for best champions contains a number of old and new favorites that deserve time in the spotlight while others continue to hold the title of best meme champion.

The launch of LoR Magic Misadventures expansion brought about new champions like Rumble, Ahri, Kennen, and Pantheon. Following Patch 3.0, many of these new champs have continued to dominate the meta, alongside some old favorites like Tryndamere, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Gangplank, and Elise. Kindred was given a buff that improved her playability, while Viego tries to live up to his title as king. And Teemo has moved beyond the memes, alongside Caitlyn, thanks to the real mastermind of the comp (Corina), who’s only a follower.

Out of a total of 89 champions, here’s a tier list breakdown of the best LoR champions in the 3.0 meta.

S-tier

Ahri

Miss Fortune

Trundle

Lee Sin

Elise

Pantheon

Veigar

Lulu

Pyke

S-tier LoR champions enjoy dominating the meta as it continues to develop and shift. Ahri is an ideal example within Patch 3.0, as she has continued to thrive and carry the Ahri/Kennen build despite the number of powerful builds that have emerged into the meta.

A-tier

Kennen

Shyvana

Taric

Tryndamer

Senna

Sivir

Lissandra

Taliyah

Xerath

Rumble

Teemo

Gangplank

Quinn

Maokai

Ekko

Diana

Zoe

Champions that slot into the A-tier are very powerful and shouldn’t get overlooked. These LoR champions often support an S-tier champ or have the versatility to get included in a variety of different builds.

B-tier

Zilean

Azir

Rek’Sai

Aurelion Sol

Nasus

Viego

Caitlyn

Riven

Draven

Poppy

Fiora

Lux

Fizz

Twisted Fate

Anivia

Ashe

Sejuani

Karma

Nami

Akshan

Ziggs

Renekton

Malphite

Leona

Ezreal

Irelia

Lucian

Viktor

Nocturne

Jayce

Nautilus

Sion

B-tier LoR champions are still very playable. Depending on the ladder meta for the day, some of these champs will even play like they are A-tier when paired with stronger champions.

C-tier

Soraka

Aphelios

Thresh

Vi

Jinx

Heimerdinger

Vladimir

Swain

LeBlanc

Jarvan IV

Tristana

Braum

Yasuo

Zed

Shen

Katarina

Darius

Kalista

Hecarim

Garen

Tahm Kench

Players often view C-tier as unplayable champions, but in LoR, these champs can perform at B-tier status depending on the shifts within the meta. Most often, the champions placed in C-tier lack synergy within their region and support.