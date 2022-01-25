Best Legends of Runeterra champions: ranked tier list

Coming up on almost two years since the release of Legends of Runeterra, the tier list for best champions contains a number of old and new favorites that deserve time in the spotlight while others continue to hold the title of best meme champion.
The launch of LoR Magic Misadventures expansion brought about new champions like Rumble, Ahri, Kennen, and Pantheon. Following Patch 3.0, many of these new champs have continued to dominate the meta, alongside some old favorites like Tryndamere, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Gangplank, and Elise. Kindred was given a buff that improved her playability, while Viego tries to live up to his title as king. And Teemo has moved beyond the memes, alongside Caitlyn, thanks to the real mastermind of the comp (Corina), who’s only a follower.
Out of a total of 89 champions, here’s a tier list breakdown of the best LoR champions in the 3.0 meta.
S-tier
- Ahri
- Miss Fortune
- Trundle
- Lee Sin
- Elise
- Pantheon
- Veigar
- Lulu
- Pyke
S-tier LoR champions enjoy dominating the meta as it continues to develop and shift. Ahri is an ideal example within Patch 3.0, as she has continued to thrive and carry the Ahri/Kennen build despite the number of powerful builds that have emerged into the meta.
A-tier
- Kennen
- Shyvana
- Taric
- Tryndamer
- Senna
- Sivir
- Lissandra
- Taliyah
- Xerath
- Rumble
- Teemo
- Gangplank
- Quinn
- Maokai
- Ekko
- Diana
- Zoe
Champions that slot into the A-tier are very powerful and shouldn’t get overlooked. These LoR champions often support an S-tier champ or have the versatility to get included in a variety of different builds.
B-tier
- Zilean
- Azir
- Rek’Sai
- Aurelion Sol
- Nasus
- Viego
- Caitlyn
- Riven
- Draven
- Poppy
- Fiora
- Lux
- Fizz
- Twisted Fate
- Anivia
- Ashe
- Sejuani
- Karma
- Nami
- Akshan
- Ziggs
- Renekton
- Malphite
- Leona
- Ezreal
- Irelia
- Lucian
- Viktor
- Nocturne
- Jayce
- Nautilus
- Sion
B-tier LoR champions are still very playable. Depending on the ladder meta for the day, some of these champs will even play like they are A-tier when paired with stronger champions.
C-tier
- Soraka
- Aphelios
- Thresh
- Vi
- Jinx
- Heimerdinger
- Vladimir
- Swain
- LeBlanc
- Jarvan IV
- Tristana
- Braum
- Yasuo
- Zed
- Shen
- Katarina
- Darius
- Kalista
- Hecarim
- Garen
- Tahm Kench
Players often view C-tier as unplayable champions, but in LoR, these champs can perform at B-tier status depending on the shifts within the meta. Most often, the champions placed in C-tier lack synergy within their region and support.