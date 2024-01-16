Does Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth have Early Access?

Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga return in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and Early Access would certainly be a big bonus if you’re eager for more wild mini-games and gratuitous combat.

Like A Dragon, AKA Yakuza, has brought a GTA vibe to Japan for nearly 20 years; embracing Japanese culture intertwined with the darker side of yakuza activity, all while adding a comedic twist. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the latest iteration of the long-running franchise, and players are desperate for Early Access.

Not just because the game is expected to be another epic, multi-hour affair crammed with story, side quests, and silliness, but because the series’s reputation is ironclad at this point, and it’s universally revered. All that being said, Early Access isn’t a guarantee, and Infinite’s Wealth release date may end up being the first opportunity to play it.

Will Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth be available in Early Access?

It’s not looking great. Image via SEGA

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it looks like Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth doesn’t have an Early Access period and, instead, will launch for everyone at the same time.

Even though there’s still time before the Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth release, using the last iteration as an example, Like A Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name did not have early access.

Infinite Wealth will suffer the same fate, even if 2020’s Like A Dragon: Ishin! did have Early Access. This would lead me to believe that Sega has moved away from the Early Access strategy.

If I’ve ruined your day, I apologize, however, rest assured, Sega is surely going to make the wait worth it. There are a bunch of Infinite Wealth pre-order bonuses if you decide on an early purchase, additionally, you can preload the new Like A Dragon.