How to get Red Crystal Dust in Lightyear Frontier

You gotta keep on grindin'.
Published: Mar 22, 2024 06:45 am
In the vast expanse of Lightyear Frontier, mastering the art of resource gathering is paramount to survival. Among the crucial materials required for sustenance is Red Crystal Dust. From its name alone, you can probably guess the transformation process: Extracting this precious dust from common resources like Red Crystals.

However, the journey from crystal to dust is not as straightforward as it seems. Don’t fret, though. We’ll explain exactly how to get Red Crystal Dust in Lightyear Frontier.

How to get Red Crystals in Lightyear Frontier

To get Red Crystals in Lightyear Frontierrestore the Pine Heights region, a prerequisite for accessing this valuable resource. Once you do this, seek out the ruins nestled within the Pine Heights Region. Here, you can find Red Crystals growing from the ground surrounding the ruins.

To harvest these crystals, utilize your mech’s Spike Saw. This tool allows you to break apart the crystals, yielding approximately three to five crystals per deposit. Keep in mind additional crystals regenerate in the area each day, so it’s advisable to revisit the location to collect more.

For those looking to optimize their Red Crystal farming efforts, consider feeding the local wildlife. Doing so enhances your resource booster and facilitates the spawning of more resources each day, ensuring a steady supply of Red Crystals for your endeavors in Lightyear Frontier.

How to get Red Crystal Dust in Lightyear Frontier

A screenshot of the recipe crafting menu highlight Red Crystal Dust.
You will have to put a bit of work. Image via FRAME BREAK and Amplifier Studios

In Lightyear Frontier, Red Crystals play a vital role in two essential recipes: Red Crystal Dust and the Merchant Landing. Red Crystal Dust, a key ingredient in various crafting recipes, can be produced by constructing a Grinder. This resource is particularly crucial for the Irrigation Hose Power I upgrade, necessary for combating more formidable slime infestations.

To build the Grinder, get your hands on Copper and Copper Wire. Once you have made Copper Wire, you get the recipe to make the Grinder, which calls for the following materials:

Once the Grinder is constructed, you’re ready to produce Red Crystal Dust. Simply gather a handful of Red Crystals and toss them into the Grinder. Through this process, the crystals are pulverized into the fine Red Crystal Dust.

Unfortunately, due to its height, the Grinder cannot fit snugly beneath a Workshop Shed, depriving you of the lucky production buff occasionally provided by the latter. However, there’s a silver lining: Each Red Crystal yields two portions of Red Crystal Dust, doubling your output. If you find yourself with an abundance of crystals exceeding the capacity of a single Grinder, consider constructing additional Grinders.

