Lies of P: How to beat the Black Rabbit Brother in the second fight

The Eldest Black Rabbit Brother returns alongside the rest of his family for one more fight in Lies of P, and it can be unspeakably difficult if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Every now and again Lies of P will give you a swift kick up the backside to make sure you’ve been paying attention. The original Eldest of the Black Brotherhood fight can be painful enough, but developers Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio thought they’d let you relive the torment with the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

Once again, you’re battling all four members of the family—after a smoke-and-mirrors act from the siblings. With or without a Specter, this fight is brutal. Allow me to try and guide you to a hard-fought victory.

Black Rabbit Brotherhood boss strategy in Lies of P

First up is a three-way battle of attrition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Phase one

Playing into the theme of the first fight, the Brotherhood, consisting of Eccentric, Youngest, and Battle Maniac, will take turns to aggro you. So while you’ll never directly face all three of them, they will be switching periodically to shoot their shot.

A big note to start off, firstly, backstabbing will be a huge strategy here for you. They’re all human and are all susceptible to big damage-dealing backstab attacks. So try and stay close and locked in so that you can circle around them once they’ve finished their animation.

Eccentric of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood carries a spear. His attacks are fairly easy to telegraph from his big charging attack to his leaping offense. Blocking and simple side-step dodges will be enough to deal with him.

Battle Maniac of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood is a lot more aggressive and you need to be more wary of them. They have a flaming sword and this can quickly generate Overheat and inflict you with a semi-permanent status condition, losing you precious health.

The final of the three is Youngest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood. Small, squeaky, but sneakily the most annoying of the three. He can actually use the Puppet String Legion Arm, which will both draw you toward him and also disrupt anything you’re doing and leave you open to attacks from himself and his brothers.

Not only that, but he also inflicts Decay too, which will degrade your weapon, and require you to repair it mid-fight. Make sure you do this before the second phase starts. He’s the quickest of the three, so big, well-timed attacks will slow him down. I’d suggest saving your Fable Arts for this guy and Battle Maniac.

Don’t get drawn into a multi-person fight at any point. Keep rolling away from the active, onrushing brother, and make sure it stays strictly one-vs-one. However, need to keep checking your surroundings. For instance, you may be face-to-face with Battle Maniac, but it won’t stop the Youngest from using his Puppet String on you.

By far the most important aspect of this section of the fight is you do not kill a second brother unless the third brother has extremely low health. Why you ask?

Phase two

If you have taken out two of the trio, you’ll roughly have a 10 to 15-second window to eliminate the third of the OG brothers. During this time, a very ticked-off Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood will emerge from the coffin in the middle of the room seeking even more revenge.

I’m going to on the basis you were able to achieve the above and you’re facing a one-vs-one battle. Now, this fight alone is hard enough without the preceding affair. He has new attacks and deals more damage than he did before.

Like any other boss in Lies of P, I suggest you save the Falcon Eyes Legion Arm for this section. It hits hard, and if upgraded enough, you’ll be able to get away several shots and take away a fair amount of health.

Tip: It’s possible to cheese the Eldest to some extent. In different parts of the room, you’ll find a big pile of broken pillars or rocks. You can use these to put distance between yourself and the Eldest which will help you avoid many of his attacks. If you’re patient enough, you can chip away at his health doing this as well as use Throwables.

His most punishing moves are a blue tidal shockwave you’ll need to parry or roll through with a well-timed maneuver. The Eldest can also deliver two different multi-attack combos consisting of either downward or side strikes leading to an eventual Fury attack version, which I cannot stress enough you need to avoid.

Guarding or parrying will be your best bet for these, depending on your skill level—or try to enforce my top tip above if you can!

An additional Fury attack is also inexplicably devastating. In one move, he will just charge at you and take a big swipe, which can knock you down and take away a considerable amount of health.

A key thing to look out for is fatigue. Remember, the big guy is human, he’s lugging around a sword that could probably behead a dragon, so it weighs a lot. Eventually, after attacking too much, he will take a breather for two or three seconds, you need to capitalize on these moments for free hits.

To summarize:

Concentrate on backstabbing the three brothers.

Don’t kill a second brother unless the third one is weakened or almost dead.

Use the scenery to your advantage.

Save your Legion Arm and use Throwbables.

This is never going to be a fight you can just bum-rush and steamroll in 60 seconds. Patience is key, being mindful of your environment is paramount, and incorporating my strategies will stand you in good stead. You will eventually do it, and then move on to Lies of P’s remaining bosses.

