How to find Giangio in Lies of P

One of Lies of P‘s side characters, Giangio, is essentially the guardian of some useful gameplay bonuses that will help you out on your treacherous travels in Krat. Here’s where he can be found.

Giangio is a rather mysterious figure with a penchant for Wishtones and Gold Coin Fruit. You’ll be familiar with both of these concepts by the end of the game, as you will be with Giangio—or will you? That is if you find him.

Giangio isn’t a central character to the overarching story in the same way that Sophia, is for example. On the other hand, he can be very useful and provide you with tools to help you take down various Lies of P bosses.

Where is Giangio in Lies of P?

Once you unlock Giangio’s final location, you’ll be coming here often. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The answer to the question of how to find Giangio is actually three-fold: he can be found at the Path of Misery, St. Frangelico Cathedral, and finally Hotel Krat next to the Gold Coin Fruit tree.

He won’t move around randomly, these are set locations based on how you are progressing in Lies of P.

Giangio Location 1 – Path of Misert

The first time you’ll encounter him is the Path of Misery. He’s in a missable spot standing in front of an angel statue via an optional path. You can find this by heading to the right in the room with another angel statue with its arms outstretched, before the main bridge leading to St. Frangelico Cathedral.

Giangio Location 2 – St. Frangelico Cathedral

After this, if you move on or fast-travel, Giangio will then set up camp inside St. Frangelico Cathedral itself. Head to the Stargazer of the same name and he will be right in front of you.

Giangio Location 3 – Hotel Krat

His final spot is back at Hotel Krat. Shortly after the punishing Eldest of the Black Brotherhood boss, you will ascend to a new area and Giangio will be in a dark room next to a table. This will be his permanent home for the rest of the game.

You will now be able to give Giango Gold Coin Fruit from the tree in the adjacent area in exchange for Wishstones and Star Fragments.

