Zven and Nisqy say some top NA League teams dodge scrims, ask for a remake after losing early fights

Since the League of Legends esports community found out that a majority of LCS teams voted to cancel the 2020 Spring Split last month, the league’s competitive spirit has come into question for many North American fans.

Now, Cloud9’s star mid and AD carry duo, Zven and Nisqy, discussed the startling scrim culture that some top teams brought to NA this past season on the Summoning Insight podcast today.

One surprising detail that Nisqy told viewers, for example, was that some top teams actually ask for a remake during scrims if they lose an early skirmish at level one or two. Zven also chimed in and said that they’d usually win those early-game fights because they had better level one champions.

Zven said that FlyQuest was one of the best teams to scrim against because they were never late to scrim dates, they didn’t troll the drafting period, and they didn’t fight level one until death and ask for remakes.

Another huge problem that Zven revealed was that some North American teams actually dodged scrims during champion select to gain more information about a certain team’s drafting tendencies.

“I think it’s fine to dodge if your draft is just fucking shit and you couldn’t figure out what to pick in time, that’s fine,” Zven said. “But if you test your opponent’s priorities, and what they first pick, what they don’t pick, and what they play this pick, that’s fucked up.”

NA teams should be holding themselves to higher standards rather than giving up five minutes into a game or dodging valuable practice and wasting another team’s time. Scrims should be treated as important moments of learning and training. But instead, it sounds like top teams aren’t taking it as seriously.

The 2020 LCS Summer Split is set to kick off on May 16.

