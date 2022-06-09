Zeri has seen a massive win rate spike after recent adjustments in League Patch 12.11

In League of Legends Patch 12.11, a whole slew of adjustments was dished out to help balance out some of the different champions that were affected by the game’s major durability update. Although many champions were affected positively by the buffs, one pick has seen a sudden rise in success on Summoner’s Rift: Zeri.

The Spark of Zaun has seen a huge win rate spike since the developers shifted away some of her mobility and utility for better damage and cooldowns. Her win rate has jumped up by eight percent from the last patch to now, going from a disappointing 46.3 percent win rate to a much more impressive 54 percent in ranks of Platinum and higher, according to U.GG.

Related: Riot is changing Zeri, will lower mobility and utility for better damage and cooldowns

This means that Zeri has one of the highest win rates in the game, but it makes sense considering what kind of game state she excels in. The electric AD carry has also been better in extended teamfight situations since she can dodge and weave through any skirmish with her superior movement speed and mobility while whittling enemies down with her unique auto attacks.

But she simply didn’t do enough significant damage to her enemies compared to other, more traditional picks. After both the durability update and her recent power shift, though, Zeri has enough tools to succeed in the mid-to-late stages of the game. Since resists have increased across the entire champion roster of League, teamfights have a tendency to last a bit longer than before, especially with assassins and burst-like champions falling out of favor.

With more damage and access to her abilities, Zeri now brings enough stopping power to blast away her opponents while remaining relatively safe. She still has a good amount of mobility, even with the nerfs, which means that she can peel for herself while continuing her own assault with the help of her teammates.