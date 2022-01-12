Zeri crosses Summoner’s Rift in 0.3 seconds

Since last week, most League of Legends players are focused on Zeri. It has been a few days since the Spark of Zaun was revealed and went live on the PBE servers., where some content creators have already started experimenting with the upcoming champion.

One of them is Vandiril, a content creator known for his YouTube channel, where he posts various types of videos. In one of the newest ones, he took a closer look at Zeri’s ultimate skill, Lighting Crash.

When the ability is activated, Zeri “discharges a nova of electricity, damaging nearby enemies, and overcharges herself for a moderate duration. While overcharged, Zeri gains increased damage, Attack Speed, and Move Speed,” says the description on League’s official page.

What’s got players to raise their eyebrows, is that attacking enemy champions while overcharged refreshes its duration, at the same time adding another stack of movement speed. This potentially opens up possibilities to make Zeri’s an incredibly fast, almost impossible-to-catch champion, while the Lighting Crash is active.

Vandiril decided to test this on PBE servers against Target Dummies stacked next to each other, so that he could target them continuously with Burst Fire (Q) and Ultrashock Laser (W). The dummies were placed next to Vandriril’s nexus, so he didn’t have to worry about his mana running out, as he was getting it regenerated thanks to him standing in the fountain.

As a result, the YouTuber could stack the overcharge non-stop, which led to exactly what you think it did. Zeri gained an eye-watering 104,948 Move Speed points during the peak moment around the 1:28 mark. Then the YouTuber traveled from his fountain to the other through the middle lane in a blink of an eye, or, as the title suggests, in 0.3 seconds.

Naturally, recreating such circumstances in a normal game is nothing short of impossible. Nevertheless, it shows the potential of Lighting Crash, and that if a Zeri player finds himself in a right place, at the right moment, he might become remarkably quick.

Still, we should wait until the champion goes live on the official servers in order to check whether Zeri’s ultimate ability is broken in normal games.

The Spark of Zaun will go live on League of Legends servers next Thursday, Jan. 20, alongside Patch 12.2.