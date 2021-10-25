Yuumi to be nerfed, Renekton and Riven buffed in League Patch 11.22

The League of Legends ranked season is winding down, and Riot Games is squeezing in the final few rounds of champion balance changes before the 2022 preseason begins later this year. Earlier today, the League development team released the Patch 11.22 preview, and it will feature changes to 11 champions, six of which will receive buffs.

Among the most popular champions receiving balance updates on Patch 11.22 will be Yuumi. The Magical Cat has been running rampant at the 2021 League World Championship, as the champion has a 96 percent pick/ban rate during the tournament’s main event, according to League stats site Games of Legends. Additionally, Qiyana, Graves, and Kha’Zix will be receiving nerfs in Patch 11.22, while Maokai’s support capabilities will be reduced as well.

Patch 11.22 Preview!



Goredrinker nerfs overshot a bit so we're adding a tad more power back into it. Riven and Red Kayn were hit unusually hard by the Gore nerfs and we don't expect them to recoup much power with these Gore buffs alone. pic.twitter.com/AAXLzAf2JA — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) October 25, 2021

As far as buffs go in Patch 11.22, Renekton and Riven will both be seeing their power increased, while AD carries, including Kalista and Varus, are also in line for buffs in the upcoming patch. Kayn is set to receive a bit of a boost from Riot, too, but only when it comes to his Darkin (red) form.

The only item being buffed in Patch 11.22 will be Goredrinker. According to Riot, the Goredrinker nerfs from Patch 11.21 “overshot a bit so we’re adding a tad more power back into it.”

Patch 11.22 will be one of the final patches of the 2021 ranked season, considering the annual preseason—which will introduce a bevy of new changes to the game—launches next month.

League of Legends Patch 11.22 will release on Nov. 3, according to the game’s official patch schedule.