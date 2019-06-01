Yuumi picked for the first time in pro play in China

After controversy surrounding her overall strength at release, Yuumi has seen professional play for the first time. While she has been played in NA Academy and other development leagues, FunPlus Phoenix picked her up for the first time in a tier-one league on the opening day of LPL in China.



Liu “Crisp” Qing-Song picked up the Magical Cat, and put her to work against Spring Split 2019 runners-up JD Gaming. FunPlus left Yuumi late into the draft, allowing JD Gaming to draft their bot lane of Xayah-Leona, before picking up Yuumi as a counterpick. Also picking Sylas, Olaf, Ryze, and Lucian, FunPlus’ ability to chase down targets gave JD Gaming a hard time in-game.



LPL on Twitter GAME 1 OF FPX VS JDG IS ON NOW AND PICKS ARE LOCKED IN!

Taking Heal and Exhaust, Crisp took Arcane Comet as his keystone because of its strong synergy with Prowling Projectile. The 80 percent slow at rank five means every Comet is guaranteed to hit, allowing for a great amount of burst damage. Crisp also rushed Athene’s Unholy Grail, until branching out into Boots of Lucidity and Mikael’s Crucible to counter JD’s heavy engage comp.



With this, FunPlus were able to run over JD Gaming, skirmishing at every possible moment in the river. While Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang died for first blood, FunPlus were able to turn around and secure three kills in return.



LPL on Twitter First Yuumi, First Blood, and FPX run away with 3 kills to their name in the early game! https://t.co/QWkXj8PQSq

Five minutes later, as the teams were posturing around the mountain drake, FunPlus’ jungler “Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang taxied Crisp’s Yuumi into JD’s backline, securing three kills and the dragon. With this roaming pressure from Yuumi on Olaf’s back, JD couldn’t contest anything in their own jungle and had to rely on Zeng “YaGao” Qi’s Cassiopeia and Gu “Imp” Seung-bin’s Xayah to scale into the late game.



However, FunPlus kept forcing the fights and locking down JD’s carries, spiralling the game out of control before putting it to rest at 26 minutes with a 15,000 gold lead.



Yuumi has appeared in a variety of development leagues across the world, most notably being picked up three times in NA Academy. The champion currently has a 64.7 percent win rate over 17 competitive games according to Leaguepedia.



River on Twitter Yuumi so far in competitive – https://t.co/gNnEEnDtIo #LPL

While there were concerns about her low win rate on release, Yuumi has proven to be a viable pick on professional play.

