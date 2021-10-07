Your Shop is live in League of Legends once again.

The unique promotion offers sales on six random champion skins based entirely on players’ champion pools. So if Riot’s skin sales haven’t been lining up with your champion preferences as of late, it might be time to pull the trigger on some long-coveted skins.

To find Your Shop in the League client, look in the top-right corner of the interface, where the Collection and Loot tabs are located. You’ll find Your Shop next to the usual Store icon. Once you navigate to Your Shop, you’ll be able to reveal six random skins from capsules, each of which will be at a discounted price.

While you’re likely to find several Epic and Standard skins in Your Shop, it’s rare for players to encounter a skin of Legendary or Ultimate quality. So if you’re a Seraphine main who’s been saving all your Riot Points for K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine, don’t hold your breath.

Furthermore, it’s impossible to find skins in Your Shop that are currently on sale or are exclusive to bundles or loot. Players are eligible to receive limited-edition esports skins in their shop.

The current edition of Your Shop will be live in the League client until Nov. 7 at 11pm CT.

