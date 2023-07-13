Your Shop 2023 dates: When is the next Your Shop in League?

One of the many ways League of Legends stays in modern gaming conversations is the bi-weekly addition of new skins to the game—now totaling well over 1,000. While many of these skins may be pricey, there is a recurring opportunity for players to get the chance to purchase skins that they’ve been eyeing for much cheaper.

Every few months, Riot Games releases a handful of customized discounts on a random assortment of skins from League in a tab next to the player’s profile known as Your Shop, oftentimes coinciding with large events such as the annual summer celebration and the World Championship each fall. The offerings are tailored to each individual player’s champion and role preferences, such as those who prefer playing mid lane seeing more discounts for mid lane champions—including those they may not avidly play.

Each of these cards holds a discount on a skin tailored to each player. Screengrab via Riot Games

While there is no direct way to influence what skins appear in each iteration of a player’s Your Shop, the assortment of skins that appear is directly influenced by one’s playing habits, meaning that consistently playing one role is more likely to lead to discounts of skins for champions that primarily appear in that role. According to an FAQ from Riot, the algorithm actively takes into account the player’s champion preferences over the six months prior to that iteration of Your Shop, then offers discounts on skins for those and similar champions.

The skins available to be discounted range from the most basic tier to Epic-tier skins, and skins that were released within the past few months are ineligible to appear. But, on certain special occasions, a Legendary-tier skin will appear in Your Shop with a hefty discount, making that the best time for players to grab some of the game’s priciest skins for less RP.

All discounts within the shop range from 20 percent to 60 percent, giving players a good shot at getting a hefty price reduction on a skin they’ve been seeking for a while—though all prices will return to normal once the Your Shop availability period concludes.

All 2023 Your Shop dates in LoL

Dec. 8, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023

Feb. 16 to March 16

April 27 to May 26

July 13 to Aug. 10

When is the next Your Shop in League?

Six discounts offered to a support player in Your Shop. Screengrab via Riot Games

From July 13 to Aug. 10, players will be able to indulge in yet another round of skin discounts thanks to the reappearance of Your Shop—just in time for the upcoming Soul Fighter summer event, which will launch on July 20 alongside Patch 13.15.

Players will notice upon viewing their customized discounts that a Legendary skin has been included in the lineup, which is likely not to occur again this year. This is guaranteed to be a 50-percent discount from the original Legendary price of 1,820 RP and will only be available alongside these other deals for a few weeks.

