Before the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, many predicted Fnatic to finish in last place in Group A. After a strong start to the main event, the European team’s head coach, Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi, shared his perspective on the team’s 2-1 run.

According to Yamato, Fnatic have faced numerous challenges since the beginning of the 2022 LEC Summer Playoffs, which helped to shape the team’s character and spirit. These qualities have given the LEC team a real opportunity to advance to the next stage of Worlds 2022.

“Always when you get challenged to the absolute limit and still get through… that’s probably the best like circumstances that you can have,” YamatoCannon said in an interview with Travis Gafford, before pointing to Fnatic’s miracle run in the 2022 LEC Summer Playoffs, where they went through the lower bracket to advance to Worlds 2022. “We have definitely developed a lot of character in the team and a lot of team spirit, and general, you know, identity.”

“We’ve been put in this hyperbolic time chamber of just conquering challenge after challenge as a group and that has felt amazing,” YamatoCannon added.

He underlined that when Fnatic entered the group stage, they played the cards they were dealt and didn’t let “BO1 wins get into [their] head.” He also reassured European fans that Fnatic aren’t planning to “slow down at all.”

Nevertheless, YamatoCannon is aware of the tough tasks that lie ahead of them in the second week of the group stage. “You don’t know what EDG or T1 are gonna bring to the table,” he said.

Yamato believes that Fnatic have a good read on the meta and the right approach ahead of Thursday’s games. “We just focus on ourselves, read the enemy the best way we can, and just jump into it,” he said.

Worlds 2022 returns to action tomorrow. Fnatic are set to rematch their opponents in Group A for the chance to qualify for the knockout stage.