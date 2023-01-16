YamatoCannon returns to Liiv SANDBOX in surprise new role

Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi has made a return to Liiv SANDBOX and the LCK today but in a new, surprising role.

The 27-year-old joined the team as a content creator. This marks the beginning of a break from competitive play for the Swede, who had been playing or coaching in League of Legends since 2011.

Welcome back, @YamatoMebdi



LCK 최초 외국인 감독, 야마토캐논이 팀 콘텐츠 크리에이터로 돌아왔습니다. 새로운 마법을 보여줄 야마토캐논을 환영해주세요!



YamatoCannon has returned to Liiv SANDBOX as a content creator. Join us in giving him a warm welcome! pic.twitter.com/9hBlPTihR8 — Liiv SANDBOX (@LiivSANDBOX) January 16, 2023

YamatoCannon was released from Fnatic on Dec. 1 and hasn’t given any personal updates regarding his future and plans since. But he has already created a handful of content, which makes his move to Liiv SANDBOX quite logical.

YamatoCannon was a part of Liiv SANDBOX once before when the organization was known as SANDBOX Gaming. He coached the LCK team from May 2020 to October that year. After failing to make it to the World Championship, YamatoCannon returned to Europe before coaching Fnatic throughout 2021 and 2022.

With the European team, YamatoCannon qualified for Worlds twice but failed to make it out of the group stage. He also secured three top-three finishes in the LEC, finishing in second place at the 2021 LEC Summer Playoffs.

Europe is familiar ground for YamatoCannon, who previously coached teams like Team Vitality, Splyce, and Team ROCCAT. During his coaching tenure, the 27-year-old secured four Worlds appearances and multiple playoff runs in the LEC/EU LCS.