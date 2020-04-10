Xerath, big changes coming in Teamfight Tactics 10.8 patch

Blademaster class gets a huge boost with Master Yi and Yasuo buff.

Danny Forster
Teamfight Tactics Set Three Jinx
Riot Games released a preview of tentative changes tonight on Twitter for the upcoming Teamfight Tactics Set Three 10.8 update that includes Xerath, a new champion.

Set to update on April 15, the 10.8 TFT patch is loaded with champion buffs, a nerf to Cybernetic origin, a new champion, and several adjustments. The changes posted to Twitter tonight by Riot are still tentative and have undergone extensive playtesting in PBE.

Xerath

Xerath Teamfight Tactics Set Three PBE Gameplay
Xerath is a Dark Star Sorcerer champion arriving on April 15 in the 10.8 TFT patch. It’s speculated that  Xerath will have a cost of five in the shop and an ability called Abysmal Bombardment, as seen in a Disguised Toast YouTube video featuring 10.8 PBE gameplay. 

Origins and classes

It’s hardly a surprise that Cybernetic is getting a nerf. But not too many players were expecting a Sorcerer buff, especially after it was revealed the class was getting a possible nerf earlier in the week. 

Buff

  • Celestial
  • Sorcerer
  • Space Pirate

Nerf

  • Cybernetic

Adjusted

  • Mech Pilots

Units

A buff applied to Master Yi, Shen, and Yasuo in TFT Set Three is huge for the Blademaster class. And a nerf to Lucian will certainly cripple the Cybernetic origin and Blaster class. 

Buff

  • Annie
  • Aurelion Sol
  • Caitlyn
  • Darius
  • Jinx
  • Master Yi
  • Shen
  • Syndra
  • Wukong
  • Xayah
  • Yasuo 
  • Zoe

Nerf

  • Lucian
  • Shaco
  • Vel’Koz

Adjusted

  • Rakan
  • Fizz

Items

As speculated earlier this week, Tear of the Goddess is still getting a nerf. Two items are getting adjusted, Deathblade and Zeke’s Herald, and several are receiving a buff. 

Buff

  • Chalice of Favor
  • Frozen Heart
  • Rapid Firecannon
  • Shroud of Stillness

Nerf

  •  Tear of the Goddess

Adjustment

  • Deathblade
  • Zeke’s Herald