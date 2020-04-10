Xerath, big changes coming in Teamfight Tactics 10.8 patch

Riot Games released a preview of tentative changes tonight on Twitter for the upcoming Teamfight Tactics Set Three 10.8 update that includes Xerath, a new champion.

Set to update on April 15, the 10.8 TFT patch is loaded with champion buffs, a nerf to Cybernetic origin, a new champion, and several adjustments. The changes posted to Twitter tonight by Riot are still tentative and have undergone extensive playtesting in PBE.

Xerath

Screengrab via Disguised Toast Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMvQZQ_2eQE)

Xerath is a Dark Star Sorcerer champion arriving on April 15 in the 10.8 TFT patch. It’s speculated that Xerath will have a cost of five in the shop and an ability called Abysmal Bombardment, as seen in a Disguised Toast YouTube video featuring 10.8 PBE gameplay.

Origins and classes

It’s hardly a surprise that Cybernetic is getting a nerf. But not too many players were expecting a Sorcerer buff, especially after it was revealed the class was getting a possible nerf earlier in the week.

Buff

Celestial

Sorcerer

Space Pirate

Nerf

Cybernetic

Adjusted

Mech Pilots

Units

A buff applied to Master Yi, Shen, and Yasuo in TFT Set Three is huge for the Blademaster class. And a nerf to Lucian will certainly cripple the Cybernetic origin and Blaster class.

Buff

Annie

Aurelion Sol

Caitlyn

Darius

Jinx

Master Yi

Shen

Syndra

Wukong

Xayah

Yasuo

Zoe

Nerf

Lucian

Shaco

Vel’Koz

Adjusted

Rakan

Fizz

Items

As speculated earlier this week, Tear of the Goddess is still getting a nerf. Two items are getting adjusted, Deathblade and Zeke’s Herald, and several are receiving a buff.

Buff

Chalice of Favor

Frozen Heart

Rapid Firecannon

Shroud of Stillness

Nerf

Tear of the Goddess

Adjustment