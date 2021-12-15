Wunder thinks G2 roster for 2022 is not “looking that strong”

Fnatic’s Wunder had some harsh words for his former team in a Q&A stream.

Fnatic went live on Twitch on Dec. 13 with Wunder, Razork, Upset and Hylissang to answer some of the fans’ most asked questions about the team’s new roster for 2022. Among the new faces who joined the team, there’s Wunder, G2’s top laner who left the team after four years.

During the live stream, Wunder was asked which team he was looking forward to competing against next year, “and why G2.” He replied that wanting to “smash” G2 was one of the two reasons he stayed for another year in the European region. The other reason is that he wants to “win in Europe,” and he is finally with a team that can win the LEC title and defeat G2 in the process.

“I don’t think that G2’s team is looking that strong, at least player for player this year.” Wunder said. “ I think there is a lot of things they for sure will have to work on.” He then said it would be surprising to see his former team “come out as number one” in Spring next year.

Wunder left some of his teammates and “very good friends” at G2, like Caps and Jankos, and that he knows “what they’re capable of.” But even if “internally” they still are in contact with each other and joke about their teams’ results, the top laner said he still wants to beat them.

With the LEC Spring Split starting on Jan. 14, League fans could see the two historical rivals battle from the first week of competition. But for now they will need to wait for the full schedule reveal from Riot Games.

Riot Games revealed an extended list of updates and details coming to League of Legends Patch 11.24b earlier today.

The patch includes balance updates to 10 different champions, with buffs coming to five champs and nerfs to five others. Patch 11.24b will go live tomorrow, Dec. 15, serving as a micropatch of sorts to the final major update of the 2021 calendar year.

11.24b micropatch with actual changes! These will be going out tomorrow.



Have a great holiday everyone, see ya next year <3 pic.twitter.com/EqsepVfsVM — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) December 14, 2021

The five champions being buffed in Patch 11.24b are Gwen, Olaf, Kai’Sa, Varus, and Pyke. Gwen will be receiving the most straightforward buff in the patch since her maximum hit points are set to be increased from 550 to 590. Apart from her, though, the other four champions on the table will receive more intricate buffs.

Olaf is set to receive more attack speed from his passive ability, Berserker Rage. The maximum amount of attack speed he can get from the ability will increase from a 75 percent bonus to a 100 percent bonus.

Varus will also receive an attack speed buff from his passive ability, Living Vengeance. Patch 11.24b will alter his passive to make Varus receive bonus attack speed from the ability at levels one, six, 11, and 16. Additionally, the on-hit damage from Varus’ Blighted Quiver (W) is set to be buffed, meaning that Varus will be dealing more damage with his auto attacks at an even faster rate in the new patch.

Beyond Varus, another prominent AD carry in Kai’Sa will be receiving buffs in Patch 11.24, with bonus damage coming to Second Skin (P) and Icathian Rain (Q). Finally, Pyke will also be receiving buffs in the form of extra health regeneration on his passive ability, as well as increased damage to his Bone Skewer (Q).

These changes and more will be implemented when League Patch 11.24b goes live tomorrow, Dec. 15. The patch will be the final balance update to League until 2022. The next ranked season of League is set to begin on Jan. 7, 2022.

