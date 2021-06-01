Wukong to be nerfed, Hecarim buffed in League Patch 11.12

It seems like Hecarim didn’t get enough buffs last patch since one of the jungle’s favorite champions is once again on the receiving end of some love.

Mark “Scruffy” Yetter, League of Legends’ gameplay design director, revealed the nerfs and buffs planned for Patch 11.12, notably consisting solely of champions and no items, as well as hinting at a release for the previously announced mobility system updates. Yetter specified that Patch 11.12 is set to be light with changes since the spotlight of the update is the long-awaited rework to Dr. Mundo.

11.12 Patch preview here.



It's a pretty light one, the team is still iterating on the mobility reduction work for a later patch. pic.twitter.com/fOjVwCMf9X — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) June 1, 2021

Although the top lane is normally a quiet lane of tanks doing minimal damage to one another while farming, it’s the biggest target of champion changes set to release with this upcoming patch. Wukong, Nasus, Gnar, and Renekton, all champions that have taken advantage of itemization and sheer offensive capabilities, are set to receive substantial nerfs.

Wukong’s recent resurgence with the use of Divine Sunderer and Conqueror has resulted in a big shift in the top lane meta since his mobility, consistent damage, and crowd control quickly placed him at the top of the leaderboards. Wukong’s win rate and pick rate have increased by around two percent since Patch 11.10, while just last patch the Monkey King sat at the bottom of top lane champion usage, according to League stats site Champion.gg.

Kai’Sa and Varus have recently taken over the bot lane more than any other ADC and therefore are on the receiving end of substantial nerfs to make room for other champions to fulfill that role. Varus, in particular, hasn’t sat at the top of ADC usage rates as of late, though his various build paths are all quite strong and offer little in terms of counterplay. Kai’Sa, on the other hand, has been dominating every meta since the preseason, so her nerfs are a long time coming.

Other top laners are set to receive buffs in the coming patch, including Malphite and Illaoi. Dr. Mundo is set to join them with some changes to his passive prior to his rework’s release on the live servers, but the specifics are not yet known. In the jungle, the speedy duo of Hecarim and Rammus are looking to get a head start around the map with substantial buffs planned for them.

Ziggs, Aphelios, and Draven are the other champions listed to be receiving buffs in this patch, but the specifics are not yet known. These three champions, in particular, are known for dealing major damage in their respective lanes but have been outclassed by other champions, including the planned-to-be-nerfed Kai’Sa and Varus.

League Patch 11.12 is scheduled to be released on June 9. The changes listed in this patch preview are tentative and subject to alterations prior to hitting the live servers.

