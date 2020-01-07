Wukong rework is coming soon, but it won’t be ready for League patch 10.1

Riot Games has been planning to rework Wukong since May 2019. But with delay after delay, one of League of Legends’ oldest champions has been left by the wayside.

But yesterday, Riot’s lead gameplay designer, Mark Yetter, hinted that the new and improved monkey king will be coming soon. He didn’t divulge the specifics of Wukong’s release date, but the champion won’t be ready in time for patch 10.1.

That could mean Riot is waiting to release him in the following patch, or that he won’t be ready for some time. Either way, he’s coming.

The rework aims to completely change Wukong’s identity, refreshing his skillset and making him much more of a reliable jungler in the metagame. He’s barely seen in competitive play and has a miserable 47-percent win rate in platinum and above.

To counter his irrelevance and to push him back up the standings, Riot plans to change his passive ability, giving him physical damage shields and invisibility. To go alongside that, Wuju Strike (Q), Warrior Trickster (W), Nimbus Strike (E), and Cyclone (R) are all receiving extensive changes.

The cost of Wuju Strike will be refunded upon killing a unit, Warrior Trickster will instantly dash towards a target, Nimbus Strike will deal magic rather than physical damage, and Cyclone’s damage ratio will be increased.