Worlds 2022 winner named the Player of the Year at LCK Awards

The 2022 LCK Awards were handed out today, and the Player of the Year award went to one of the Worlds 2022 winners.

Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo was named the best LCK player of 2022, the best mid laner in the past 12 months at the same time snubbing. He’s the only DRX player from 2022 to be given an award at the ceremony.

From the 2022 #LCK Awards, Player of the Year goes to:



Kim "Zeka" Geon-woo, mid laner for @HLEofficial, for his contributions to @DRXGlobal. pic.twitter.com/kdsUdx8rNk — Kevin Kim (@KevinKim___) December 22, 2022

Other awards that were granted include the best player for every other role in League of Legends, while also for the best coach and the best rookie of the year.

When it comes to the best roles, three T1 players—Choi “Zeus” Woo-je, Mun “Oner” Hyeon-jun, and Ryu “Keria” Min-seok—celebrated by the end of the evening as they were named the best individuals in their positions. Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk was given the best AD carry of the year title.

Gen.G’s Ko “Score” Dong-bin has been heralded as the best coach of the last year, with Lee “VicLa” Dae-kwang, former KT Rolster mid lane who joined FlyQuest on Dec. 9., was snubbed for the best rookie of the year.

Some other awarded players already changed their organizations during the off-season. Zeka will be playing under Hanwha Life’s banner next year, while Ruler joined LPL’s JD Gaming. T1, on the other hand, kept the whole roster for the next season.