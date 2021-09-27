Worlds 2021 Pick’em leaderboard

Make your picks.

Make your predictions for the 2021 League of Legends World Championship with Pick’em.

Riot Games has improved upon the already successful Pick’em formula for this year’s annual event, introducing two new features to the game, including the Crystal Ball and a mechanic called “The Coin.”

Leading up to and throughout Worlds 2021, players will be able to pick and choose their winners and losers, predict the outcome of every match, compete for points on a global leaderboard, and earn exclusive prizes. 

Here’s the Worlds 2021 Pick’em leaderboard.

RankDivisionNumber of playersPercentage of playersPoints
1Baron Nashor00 percent32
2Elder Dragon00 percent 26
3Blue Sentinel00 percent24
4Red Brambleback00 percent21
5Crimson Raptor00 percent18
6Ancient Krug00 percent14
7Gromp00 percent10
8Greater Murk Wolf00 percent6
9Caster Minion00 percent2
10Poro00percent0