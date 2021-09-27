Make your predictions for the 2021 League of Legends World Championship with Pick’em.

Riot Games has improved upon the already successful Pick’em formula for this year’s annual event, introducing two new features to the game, including the Crystal Ball and a mechanic called “The Coin.”

Leading up to and throughout Worlds 2021, players will be able to pick and choose their winners and losers, predict the outcome of every match, compete for points on a global leaderboard, and earn exclusive prizes.

Here’s the Worlds 2021 Pick’em leaderboard.