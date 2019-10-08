Worlds 2019 main event groups finalized

The League of Legends Worlds 2019 play-in stage has finally ended with Clutch Gaming, Splyce, Damwon Gaming, and Hong Kong Attitude making it into the main event group play.

After the intense showdown between Splyce and Unicorns of Love today where Unicorns crashed out of Worlds, Riot Games hosted the group draw to determine the pool that each of the four play-in teams would compete in next.

Splyce were the first team to be drawn, but because of region-lock rules and G2 Esports being in Group A, they were placed in Group B. Damwon were then placed into Group D. This meant that HKA went into Group A while Clutch were placed into Group C, which is widely regarded as the tournament’s Group of Death.

HKA were guaranteed to be in Group A since they were the only remaining play-in team that could go into that pool due to the region-lock rules. Clutch, on the other hand, could have fit into Group B or C. But they were forced into Group C since neither Splyce or Damwon were eligible for that group.

The Worlds 2019 group stage will kick off on Oct. 12 when Fnatic face SK Telecom T1 in the opening match at 7am CT.