Will Legends of Runeterra have crossplay?

Riot Games’ free-to-play, upcoming digital card game Legends of Runeterra is set to break waves across the CCG community. The game will introduce a new way to unlock cards without relying on the classic pack system and will allow players to level up champion cards for new approaches to playing the game.

Like other online card games, LoR is set to release for both PC and mobile (iOS and Android), allowing fans to play from the comfort of their own home or while on the go. But with its multiple platforms, many fans are wondering if they’ll be able to play with their friends on other devices.

Right now, LoR is only available through early access for PC users and won’t become available on mobile until sometime next year when the game launches in full. There’s no official release date for either version yet, but those looking to get their hands on Riot’s new card game can pre-register today for a chance at getting into the PC early access.

Riot is choosing players at random, so it’ll be a luck of the draw for those who pre-register. For those who draw the short stick, however, the LoR developer is giving everyone who pre-registers an exclusive Moonstruck Poro Guardian—regardless of whether they’re lucky enough to get early access.

When both the mobile and PC version launch, LoR will support cross-platform play. Players on either platform will be able to play with their friends from the other device, according to Riot’s FAQ page.