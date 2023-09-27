Will Briar be enabled for LoL Worlds 2023?

The game's newest champion has only been available for a few weeks.

League of Legends’ newest champion, Briar, is already causing havoc on the Rift, and players are wondering if she’ll have the same impact on the pro stage as she does in their solo queue games.

With a new champion being released so soon in relation to the start date of Worlds, is it possible for her to jump into pro play with almost no warm-up and have an impact on the esports meta?

The short answer is “no,” and it’s because Riot has policies in place to prevent new releases from turning the professional scene on its head during the most important time of the pro LoL season. Here’s why you won’t be seeing Briar at Worlds 2023.

Will Briar be available to play at Worlds 2023?

Similarly to other champions from the past who were also released relatively close to the start of the League World Championship, such as Lucian in 2013, Ornn in 2017, and Yone in 2020, Briar will not be making an appearance at this year’s tournament.

One of Riot’s oldest policies for new champion releases (or reworked champions) is that they “must be enabled for playoffs in all four of the top regions in order to be playable at the next international tournament.” With Briar having no domestic playoff games to her name in China, Korea, North America, or EMEA, the champion does not qualify for an appearance at Worlds this year.

It’s unfair for players to get their first glimpses of new champions at the most important tournament of the season. Additionally, this policy makes it so that Riot doesn’t have any balancing nightmares on its hands like it did back in 2015 when the reworked “Juggernaut” champions made their debut at Worlds that year and subsequently dominated the tournament’s meta.

By the time Worlds starts on Oct. 9, the champion will have only been in the game for about a month. While pro players can certainly get used to new additions in that time frame, her lack of presence in any pro games between her release and the start of the World Championship is the main reason why Briar won’t be available at the event.

You’re going to have to wait until the start of the 2024 season to see Briar on the pro stage.

