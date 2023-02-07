Why was League Patch 13.1b reverted?

On Feb.6, many League of Legends players were thrown into confusion by seeing all changes introduced alongside Patch 13.1b being reverted temporarily.

In addition, players couldn’t queue up for ranked games and saw a dozen champions being removed from the champion select phase, as well as items and runes. Many worried that a game-breaking bug had surfaced and would paralyze League for a while.

But the incident was quickly resolved, as Riot Games reintroduced the changes as intended a few hours later.

Many fans wondered, however, what critical issue pushed the developer to apply the hotfix that quickly on live servers.

We've got an update! Patch 13.1B has been returned to live servers. You can expect all ranked queues to be reenabled shortly. https://t.co/bnzIGbvy9L — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 7, 2023

The developer then explained the 13.1b update was “hacky” and that it overwrote the previous Patch 13.3, according to Riot Ray Yonggi, introducing a conflict between both additions.

That explains why the bug went widespread in the game: Patch 13.3 brought a lot of changes, in several aspects of the game. In addition to all champions, items, and runes removed, it also impacted Teamfight Tactics.

Although it was critical, this gave an easy fix to the developer, that’s why it could be completely resolved within a few hours.

Patch 13.1b brought a few balance changes to a dozen champions including botlaners, Singed and Varus, as well as introduced new Lunar skins to the shop on Feb. 6.