Why is Heimerdinger being played so much at Worlds?

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship has been the most diverse tournament in the game’s history in terms of champion variability. For the first time in Worlds history, over 100 different champions were either picked or banned at the tournament, and with the majority of the knockout stage still yet to be played, there are still plenty of chances to see more off-meta picks.

Among the best-performing off-meta picks at Worlds is Heimerdinger, who has been selected primarily as a support champion at the event.

While Heimerdinger has found intermittent success throughout different pockets of League history in positions such as the mid lane, top lane, and as a bottom laner, the Revered Inventor has emerged as one of the most niche supports in the game at Worlds.

Who made Heimerdinger popular at Worlds?

Heimerdinger was first picked at Worlds 2022 by Cloud9 support Zven, but the champion didn’t find his first win at the tournament until he was piloted by DRX support BeryL. The four-year veteran has often been touted for his off-meta picks in his home region of the LCK, and at Worlds, he brought his flair for the creative to the international stage.

DRX won back-to-back games with Heimerdinger during the second week of the group stage, ultimately using the champion en route to their first-place finish in Group C. BeryL has played five games all-time on Heimerdinger, winning four of those games to the tune of a 2.9 KDA, according to League stats site Games of Legends.

What runes do you take on Heimerdinger support?

Pro Heimerdinger support players have been opting for Sorcery as their primary rune tree and Domination as their secondary choice. Arcane Comet is the most optimal Keystone rune for the champion, as all three of his damaging abilities, including his H-28 G Evolution Turret (Q), will proc the Comet.

Which champions work best with Heimerdinger support?

Image via Riot Games

Heimerdinger works best as a support when his lane partner is an AD carry with strong crowd control. Champions who can keep enemies locked down and within range of Heimerdinger’s turrets are often a good choice to pair with him. With abilities like Volley (W) and Enchanted Crystal Arrow (R), Ashe has been the go-to lane partner for Heimerdinger at Worlds.

In both of DRX’s victories with the champion, Deft picked Ashe alongside BeryL’s Heimerdinger, while T1 also opted for Ashe when they used Heimerdinger to beat RNG in game one of their quarterfinal match.

Other CC-heavy AD carries, including Jinx, Senna, and Varus, could also work with Heimerdinger support, in theory.