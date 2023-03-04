Who is Milio in League of Legends? Lore, possible abilities, and more

League of Legends’ next champion Milio is gearing up to make his debut on Summoner’s Rift, and fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the character and his abilities before he hits the live servers.

On March 4, Riot Games introduced Milio to the world by releasing two short stories on the game’s Universe page. While we don’t have his abilities at the time of writing, fans have already started to put together theories based on his epithet and biography.

Here’s everything we know about Milio in League of Legends so far.

Milio’s lore and background

Milio, the Gentle Flame, hails from Ixtal, a rather isolated region known for its magical jungles. Other prominent characters in League’s lore that call Ixtal home include Rengar, Qiyana, and Neeko. Ixtal’s inspiration draws heavily from Latin American cultures, and much of this can be seen in Milio’s design as well.

Before Milio was born, his grandmother Lupé practiced as an elemental master alongside her twin sister Luné. The pair were separated and punished, however, after it was discovered that Luné plotted against the Yun Tal. Years later, Lupé attempted to pass on her teachings to Milio but later abandoned the cause when Milio failed to show the same affinity for the elements as Lupé had.

Milio kept practicing, though, and later discovered a new axiom after coming across an injured hunter. He called it the “soothing flame” and used it to heal the hunter. After returning home and showing his newfound ability to his grandmother, who helped him hone his skills, he later set off on a journey to Ixaocan so he could restore his family to their previous place among Ixtal’s ruling caste. Before he left, though, he and his grandmother created a “special backpack” that he called a “furnasita,” in which he keeps his magical flames alive.

Possible Milio abilities in League of Legends

While Riot has yet to unveil the skills Milio will bring to Summoner’s Rift, we can speculate about possibilities based on the clues the lore gives us.

Milio calls the axiom he discovers the “soothing flame” and uses it to heal an injured hunter. This, combined with the implications of his epithet, the Gentle Flame—could possibly point to the character being a support champion, one that primarily heals his allies with spirit fire instead of damaging foes. And based on his splash art, the fire orbs he surrounds himself with don’t seem to be your typical dangerous flames; the orbs actually have smiling faces on them, further adding to the possibility that Milio has a more supportive role in-game.

His furnasita, the magical backpack he wears, will also likely play a role in his time on Summoner’s Rift—although whether it has a significant role in his abilities or serves as the base for his powers lore-wise remains to be seen.

We won’t know Milio’s abilities until Riot shares more information over the next few days. Hopeful fans should keep their eyes trained on Riot’s social media pages to be the first ones to learn more about the character.

This article will be updated as more information comes in.