Which LoL champion says ‘Why so serious?’

Today’s LoLdle was a walk in the park for me. But if you don’t play this champion or didn’t watch a certain 2008 film, you may struggle to land on the answer. Either way, here’s the answer to the Oct. 17 LoLdle quote.

Who says, ‘Why so serious?’ in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 17 is “Why so serious?” and the League champion who says this line is none other than everyone’s favorite clown, Shaco.

Easy peasy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This champion is an absolute clown. I don’t actually remember him saying this, but who else could it be? “Why so serious?” is a reference to Heath Ledgers’ legendary depiction of Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. He says this line while retelling the story of how he got the gruesome scars on his face. It’s an iconic moment in modern cinema—and it’s personally my favorite Batman film.

Shaco is the only clown champion in League, so it makes perfect sense he has this quote. Shaco has a pretty underwhelming win rate in solo queue in Patch 14.20, at just 49 percent, according to stats site U.GG (don’t mistake it with the shoe). But he’s banned a massive 31 percent of the time. I think, more than anything, this is just because he’s annoying to play against. He pops out of nowhere and blows you up without a care in the world. Or you accidentally stumble into one of his explosive boxes—nightmare material.

Today’s LoLdle was easy. Hopefully, tomorrow’s is a little more challenging.

