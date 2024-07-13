Which LoL champion says ‘The scent of prey’?

LoLdle‘s recent theme of throwing short quotes with little to go on with has continued with the July 13 round, but the addition of just one word might make this one a little too easy for most who are familiar with League of Legends and its champions.

Here’s the LoLdle quote and answer for July 13—if you need it!

Who says “The scent of prey” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on July 13 is “The scent of prey.” The League champion who says this line is Rengar.

I got one right! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Being the League connoisseur that I am (not), I’m pretty chuffed I got this one before needing the hint—although I can’t claim to have gotten it first try. I immediately thought of Warwick, it seems like something he would say as a ravaging wolf hunting the Rift, but I was wrong.

If I had just stuck to this animal-wolf-like theme I would have been fine, but I rotated into a bunch of champions known for hunting their targets, like Kha’Zix and Nocturne. After a wild Kindred guess and a stab at Naafiri (yeah, go easy on me), I gave it a little less thought and went back to the basics. The big giveaway is the mention of a scent.

Rengar’s struggling a little on the Rift of late, but in all honesty, if you’ve played enough League, this was probably a very easy round of LoLdle. Swing back tomorrow and we’ll see if there’s more of a challenge!

