Which LoL champion says ‘Surprise! I’m back’?

We’re back again for another day of LoLdle, the Wordle-inspired game for League of Legends where you’ve got to guess which champion says the daily quote.

Recommended Videos

Today’s is a little ambiguous, and getting it before listening to the audio quote is going to be tough. Here’s the solution for July 14’s round of LoLdle.

Who says “Surprise! I’m back” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on July 14 is “Surprise! I’m back.” The League champion who says this line is Jax.

Yeah, this one was hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’ve gotta tell ya, there’s not much to go on with this clue, so it was no surprise that I needed to use up a few guesses to get it right. When a fairly generic line comes up in LoLdle I try to focus on when in the game the line might be used—I deduced correctly this one was a respawn quote.

But for who? I rattled off a few options like Akshan, Karthus, or Kog’Maw who all have respawn or revive-like effects, but it was to no avail. After a few other wild guesses I had to settle for the audio quote, and it was an immediate realization once I heard it.

A funny piece of trivia: This is actually Jax’s old respawn line before he was reworked in 2023. Today he says “Surprise! I’m back… Aw, no one?” Nevertheless, this was a tough one—how did you do in today’s LoLdle?

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy