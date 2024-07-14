Image Credit: Bethesda
Bel'Veth (left), a winged demonic witch, and Akshan (right), upside down and firing a green harpoon, prepare for battle in League of Legends.
Images via Riot Games. Remixed by Dot Esports
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘Surprise! I’m back’?

A tough one today!
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Jul 14, 2024 01:34 am

We’re back again for another day of LoLdle, the Wordle-inspired game for League of Legends where you’ve got to guess which champion says the daily quote.

Today’s is a little ambiguous, and getting it before listening to the audio quote is going to be tough. Here’s the solution for July 14’s round of LoLdle.

Who says “Surprise! I’m back” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on July 14 is “Surprise! I’m back.” The League champion who says this line is Jax.

A screenshot of a correct LoLdle quote.
Yeah, this one was hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’ve gotta tell ya, there’s not much to go on with this clue, so it was no surprise that I needed to use up a few guesses to get it right. When a fairly generic line comes up in LoLdle I try to focus on when in the game the line might be used—I deduced correctly this one was a respawn quote.

But for who? I rattled off a few options like Akshan, Karthus, or Kog’Maw who all have respawn or revive-like effects, but it was to no avail. After a few other wild guesses I had to settle for the audio quote, and it was an immediate realization once I heard it.

A funny piece of trivia: This is actually Jax’s old respawn line before he was reworked in 2023. Today he says “Surprise! I’m back… Aw, no one?” Nevertheless, this was a tough one—how did you do in today’s LoLdle?

Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com
