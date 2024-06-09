LoLdle is sticking to its recent trend of quotes that are only a few words long. Luckily for League of Legends fans, though, trying to solve today’s LoLdle quote wasn’t too difficult—especially if you just tried to think of champs who want to go fast.

Who says “Run ’em down” in LoL?

June 9’s LoLdle quote is “Run ’em down!” The League champion who says this is Rell.

It took more than one guess but I’ll take another first-in-the-world answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Obviously, for a shorter quote like this, you don’t have much to work with. But the concept of a champ saying “run ’em down” made me think of champions that have some sort of speed-up ability.

My first guess was Sivir. Even though it didn’t feel like something she would say, I thought maybe it might’ve been a weird voice line or interaction after she uses her ultimate. Sivir also was the answer to the LoLdle quote not too long ago, so I had a feeling it wasn’t going to be her again today.

Kled was another recent LoLdle quote of the day answer, but I tried him anyway while thinking of another speed-up ult. Then I went for Quinn, hoping it might be something she says while zipping around on Valor. But I eventually went with Rell, whose reworked kit features plenty of power to “run ’em down.”

I’ve played a decent amount of Rell since her release, so the audio clue also would’ve easily given me the answer if I struggled for a few more guesses. But for players who haven’t tried out Rell yet, this could be a trickier quote to solve.

