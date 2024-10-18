Which LoL champion says ‘Rock solid’

Today’s LoLdle was another easy one after yesterday’s walk in the park. I got it on my first try, but if you didn’t, read on for the answer to the Oct. 18 quote.

Who says, ‘Rock solid’ in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 18 is “Rock solid,” and the League champion who says this line is Malphite. You know, that big guy made of rock?

Another one-shot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Only two champions are closely associated with rocks on Summoner’s Rift—and one a lot more than the other. Taliyah surfs on a rock, throws rocks at her opponents, and even summons a giant wall made of rock, yet Malphite is still the most obvious candidate for this quote. He’s a rock of few words, and it’s no surprise he says this quote. I suppose you could mistake this quote for something from a champion with a heavy metal-themed Pentakill skin, but that’s a bit of a stretch. Rock and roll. Could Yorick utter this while playing a riff on his guitar? It’s plausible, but no.

As for how Malphite is faring in Patch 14.20? Pretty good. The rock is considered S Tier by stats site U.GG and has a 51 percent win rate in the top lane. He’s not bad in mid, either, boasting a respectable 50 percent win rate. He’s historically been a straightforward champion, making him a sensible pick for both new and old players. Now’s the chance to play him in solo queue before Riot inevitably throws out the nerf hammer.

I’m already looking forward to tomorrow’s LoLdle quote. I’m on a streak!

