Which LoL champion says ‘Live and die by the blade’?

Are you familiar with all the assassins in League of Legends? Today’s Loldle voice line challenges you to find someone really good with their blades.

Recommended Videos

There are multiple assassins in League, and they all know a thing or two about blades, so today’s voice line will spin you around if you haven’t played this champion. Yesterday’s Loldle mentioned the broken blade of Riven, and today you have someone who is extremely agile as an assassin and has mastered the art through in their tough childhood as a means of survival.

If you can’t find the answer to the Feb. 15 LoLdle quote, we’ll help you with a few hints before revealing which champion says “Live and die by the blade.”

“Live and die by the blade” LoL quote hints

Hint 1: This champion hit live servers in 2011.

The champion was an assassin who mostly played in the mid lane. As the meta was still developing and the first Worlds championship was underway, the champion saw a major rework that removed one of their most powerful abilities. The lack of mobility made the champion a sitting duck in teamfights and the developers quickly took note of the situation and fixed it.

Hint 2: This champion is from Noxus.

Noxus is the home to many assassins; we saw Katarina as one such assassin in action in the season’s cinematic, where she tried to take down her priority target at the Black Rose’s party. She fought Elise here, but today’s LoLdle champion was absent in the cinematic and always roams around in the shadows.

For a little extra hint, this champion also shares a tie with Katarina. If you still can’t dig up the answer, you can use our last clue to finally nail the answer.

Hint 3: This champion can jump over terrain easily.

There are only a few champions in League who can jump over terrain, and this champion does it beautifully to catch enemies by surprise. It allows the champion to set up ambushes on enemies like a true killer without any mercy. After their major rework in 2016, this feature allowed the assassin to distinguish itself from others.

Feb. 15 LoLdle answer

Answer: The champion who says, “Live and die by the blade” is the Blade’s Shadow, Talon.

Deadly and lethal assassin. Image via Riot Games

As a Noxian, Talon was raised in a ruthless environment where strength and skill determined survival. He was an orphan forced to fight and steal just to stay alive, but he sharpened his skills to become an elite assassin. General Du Couteau, a powerful Noxian noble and military strategist, later adopted him into his family and he trained under him to become the best version of himself. Du Couteau’s eldest daughter is Katarina.

His voice line “Live and die by the blade” reflects his philosophy as an assassin and Noxian killer. His entire existence revolves around mastering the blade—he survives by it, and if he ever fails, he knows he’ll die by it too.

How many hints did you take to guess Talon? Let us know in the comments below!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy