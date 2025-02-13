Which LoL champion says ‘What is broken can be reforged’?

LoLdle is back with its latest quote for players to wrap their heads around, and this one is a fun one. Today’s quote falls into a similar word category as yesterday’s “What is broken can be reforged.”

This quote definitely threw me at first, because I instantly thought it was Viktor. I was just imagining him from the Arcane series saying a line like this, but it turns out I was completely wrong. It certainly required a lot of time to think, skimming through the 170 League of Legends champions, just hoping something would just come to me.

Don’t worry if you’re struggling to get this one; it took me a while before I finally managed to get it. If you wish to figure this out yourself, we’ve provided some helpful clues that will lead you towards the correct answer. If you don’t figure it out, the answer will still be revealed below.

Here’s a handful of clues and the answer for Feb 13’s LoLdle quote: “What is broken can be reforged”

‘What is broken can be reforged’ LoL hints

Hint 1: This champion was a top lane champion released in 2011.

This should at least narrow it down, considering only a handful of champions were released back in 2011 when League first made its way to PC. Over the years, their kit has not changed much, which is rather impressive given there are almost 200 champions now in the game and so many champions have received mass reworks. This champion has stayed true to themselves.

Hint 2: This champion was featured in the 2019 Awaken cinematic.

To celebrate the start of a new season, Riot Games releases a cool music cinematic to set the tone for the entire LoL year. This champion was one of the main characters that featured in this music video. If you payed attention to the previous clue, you should be able to work out which champions from 2011 featured in the Awaken cinematic and played in the top lane.

If you’re still unsure, we have one last clue to help give you the push towards working out the answer.

Hint 3: This champion’s weapon is a broken sword.

This should be a dead giveaway who the champion is by now, given that the sword also features in the Awaken cinematic. In the game, players use the sword to dash in, hit the enemy, and dash out. Animation canceling is also a big part of what makes this champion difficult to play.

Feb. 13 LoLdle answer

The champion that says “What is broken can be reforged” is Riven, The Exile.

The one betrayed by her own people. Image via Riot Games

This is one of the more iconic quotes in League. According to the game’s lore, Riven was once a swordmaster in the warhosts of Noxus. Throughout her time she was rewarded with a legendary runic blade. Along the way, Riven severed all ties with Noxus, and in the lore, she must now find her place in this shattered world. And during that time, rumors spread that Noxus itself had been reforged.

Did you get the answer right in the first hint? Let us know in the comments below!

