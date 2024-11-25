Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
League of Legends image showcasing Caitlyn, Yone, Veigar, Kindred, and Illaoi.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘Join the glorious evolution’?

This one is quite technical...
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Nov 25, 2024 03:30 am

The dawn rises on another day. Before you rip into your morning coffee and breakfast, be sure to smash out your daily LoLdle!

Recommended Videos

LoLdle is a Worldle-like daily puzzle game where you get a single champion quote from a random League of Legends champion. All you’ve got to do is find the connection and name the champion that speaks the line.

It’s very easy on some days, but for others, you’ll need to wrack your brain. Here is today’s solution for LoLdle.

Who says “Join the glorious evolution” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for Nov. 25 is, “Join the glorious evolution.” The League champion who says this line is Viktor.

A screenshot of a won game of LoLdle.
Did you get this one? Screenshot by Dot Esports

I love playing Viktor, so this one was an easy pick for me. Given his crossover with combining biology and technology, the whole “glorious evolution” mention is a little bit of a hint if you know just a little League lore.

At the same time, you’ll only hear this voice line a single time during League—whenever someone picks Viktor. New LoLdle or League players might struggle to make this connection if they haven’t come across Viktor, and given his 3.3 percent pick rate this patch, according to U.GG, it’s possible you haven’t seen him yet.

Viktor’s been quite the menace in the past and has been considered a solid option for the mid lane. Those who don’t even play League might even land a win here, seeing as Viktor makes an appearance in the popular show Arcane.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
Senior editor at Dot Esports. Jerome has been in and around the gaming industry for the last eight years, and he's not going anywhere anytime soon.
twitter